Ajax vs Liverpool: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned to follow Ajax vs Liverpool live online in UEFA Champions League Match day 5.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Ajax vs Liverpool live on Match day 5 of the UEFA Champions League, as well as the latest information from the Amsterdam Arena Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage from VAVEL Mexico.
Where and how to watch Ajax vs Liverpool online live in UEFA Champions League Match day 5
The match will be broadcast on television on the HBO channel.
Ajax vs Liverpool can be tuned in from the live streams of the HBO+ App.
Ajax vs Liverpool can be tuned in from the live streams of the HBO+ App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Group A
In this group the leader is Napoli with 12 points, followed by Liverpool in second position, in third place is Ajax with 3 points and at the bottom is Rangers with 0 points and already eliminated from the competition, this is how this group is heading into match day 5.
What time is the Ajax vs Liverpool Champions League Match day 5 game?
This is the kick-off time for the Ajax vs Liverpool match on October 26, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Brazil: 16:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Bolivia: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Paraguay: 3:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.
Mexico: 2:00 p.m.
Panama: 2:00 p.m.
Peru: 14:00 hours
United States: 12:00 p.m. PT and 3:00 p.m. ET
Spain: 21:00 hours
Amsterdam Arena
It is the Ajax stadium, located in Amsterdam, Holland, has a capacity for 55 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on August 14, 1996, it will be the stage where Ajax and Liverpool will face each other on the next day of the UEFA Champions League, a stadium that has hosted matches of great importance being one of the most emblematic in the Eredivisie.
Referee
The central referee in charge of the match will be José Sánchez, who will have a difficult job in one of the most exciting matches of this 5th round of the Champions League.
Absences
In this match Ajax will be able to count on a full squad as they have no injured or suspended players, while Liverpool will not be able to count on their midfielder Thiago Alcántara due to injury, undoubtedly an important casualty for them.
Background
The record is clear and convincing, as they have met three times, with Liverpool winning three games, drawing zero, and Ajax has never been able to defeat the Reds, so tomorrow the English team will be the clear favorite to take the three points and ensure their qualification to the next round in the most important tournament at club level in Europe.
How are Liverpool coming into match day 5?
Liverpool arrives in second place with 9 points only 3 points behind Napoli, who already qualified to the next round, Liverpool will seek to close in the best way this regular phase and start thinking about the next round, the Reds come from beating Rangers 7-1, a match that dominated from start to finish and against Ajax will seek to repeat the dose demonstrating why it is one of the best teams in the UEFA Champions League.
How are Ajax coming into match day 5?
Ajax will arrive to this match in 3rd position with 3 points, a team that has suffered a lot this season in the UEFA Champions League, is almost out of the next round and most likely this Europa League player, will seek to finish the regular phase in a better way against one of the toughest teams in the tournament as it is Liverpool, no doubt we expect a great game full of emotions and goals.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the Ajax vs Liverpool live stream, corresponding to Match day 5 of the UEFA Champions League. The match will take place at the Amsterdam Arena, at 14:00 hours (CDMX).