Eintracht Frankfurt vs Marseille: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Champions League Match

Stay tuned for a live coverage of Frankfurt vs Marseille
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Frankfurt vs Marseille live, as well as the latest information from the Deutsche Bank Park. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match live online at VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Marseille?
The match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Marseille will be played at 15:00 PM and can be followed on Paramount+
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.
What time is Eintracht Frankfurt vs Marseille in UEFA Champions League 2022?
This is the time the game starts in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 AM
Bolivia: 15:00 AM
Brazil: 16:00 AM
Chile: 15:00 AM
Colombia: 14:00 AM
Ecuador: 14:00 AM
USA (ET): 15:00 AM
Spain: 21:00 PM
Mexico: 14:00 AM
Paraguay: 15:00 AM
Peru: 15:00 AM
Uruguay: 15:00 AM
Venezuela: 15:00 AM
England : 20.00 AM
Australia : 05:00 AM
India: 00:30 AM
Player to watch at Marseille
Alexis Sánchez, a 33-year-old striker, has six goals and one assist this season. Two of those goals have been in this competition. He scored in Marseille's most recent Champions League match to help his team win against Sporting;
Player to watch at Eintracht Frankfurt
In the German team, Kamada stands out with nine goals and two assists this season. He scored in the last game of the UEFA Champions League his first goal in this competition this season, although it was not enough to score points;
How is Marseille coming along?
Marseille comes after three consecutive defeats in Ligue 1 that have caused them to drop to fifth place with 23 points, nine points behind the leader, which is currently París Saint Germain. Meanwhile, in the UEFA Champions League, they won their most recent match against Sporting Portugal by 0-2. Right now they are second in the group with six points, just one point behind the leader, Tottenham.
How are Eintracht Frankfurt coming along?
Eintracht Frankfurt are coming off the back of three consecutive victories. The last time they lost was precisely in this competition, in the UEFA Champions League against Tottenham. Right now they are in last place in Group D with four points, but only three points off the top of the group. While in the Bundesliga they are coming off a 3-1 win over Borussia Moncheglandball in their last match and are currently fourth in the standings with 20 points, just three points behind União Berlin, which is currently the leader in the Bundesliga.
Background
Three meetings between Frankfurt and Marseille with a favorable balance for the German team that has won in all the encounters. Two in the UEFA Europa League and the most recent in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League group stage, which Frankfurt won 1-0 thanks to a goal from Lindstrom;
Venue: The match will be played at Deutsche Bank Park, a stadium built in 1925 with a capacity of 5,500 spectators.
Preview of the match
Eintracht Frankfurt and Marseille will face each other in the fifth round of the UEFA Champions League, both teams are drawn alongside Tottenham and Sporting Portugal.
