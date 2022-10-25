Napoli vs Rangers: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in UEFA Champions League

ADVERTISEMENT
Napoli vs Rangers Live
In a few moments we will share live the starting eleven of Napoli vs Rangers As well as recent information of the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with the minute by minute in VAVEL
Player to watch from Rangers: James Tavernier
The 30 year old right back always has insane seasons for Rangers, this season he has played 11 games and has contributed in 8 goals (bare in mind he is a right back) he has scored three times and has assisted five times. Rangers has scored 27 goals in the eleven games, and Tavernier has been involved in a lot of the goals scored. Will the captain of the Scottish team shine tomorrow against the Italian giants?
Player to watch from Napoli:Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
The 21 year old Georgian sensation is having a really good first season for Napoli, he is surprising every Serie A fan with incredible matches, and many goals and assists. Napoli in Serie A have scored 26 goals and Kvaratskhelia has participated in 8 of those goals (five goals and three assists) Being the player with most goal participations from Napoli team. Also, that is only in Serie A, in Champions League he has also contributed in 5 goals (two goals and three assists) Will he appear tomorrow against Rangers?
Last XI from Rangers
Allan McGregor; James Tavernier, Leon King, Ben Davies, Borna Barisic; John Lundstram, Steven Davis; Scott Arfield, Malik Tillman, Ryan Kent; Antonio Colak
Last XI from Napoli
Alex Meret; Mathias Olivera, Juan Jesus, Min-Jae Kim, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Piotr Zielinski, Stanislav Lobotka, Tanguy Ndombele; Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Victor Osimhen, Hirving Lozano
When and where to watch Napoli vs Rangers Live
The match will be broadcast on HBO MAX. If you want to watch Napoli vs Rangers. live and online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Some of the times to watch the match Napoli vs Rangers.
These are the times to watch the match Napoli vs Rangers
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Bolivia: 3:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00PM
Chile:4:00 PM
Colombia: 1:00 PM
Ecuador: 1:00 PM
USA (ET): 3:00 PM
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Paraguay: 3:00 PM
Peru: 1:00 PM
Uruguay: 4:00 PM
Rangers come from a draw!
Rangers are having a really good season in the Scottish Premiership, they are now in second place, with eleven games played, eight wins, two draws and only one loss (the loss was against their arch enemies Celtic, they lost 4-0) And talking about Celtic, they are in first place with 30 points (four points ahead of Rangers). Last matchday Rangers played Livingston and they miraculously got a point after a last minute goal from John Lundstram.
In the Premiership they are doing really well, but in Champions League they are eliminated from going to the round of 16. They still can go to Europa League, but they need to win tomorrow against Napoli, and Ajax need to loose, and as well they need to win next matchday vs Ajax so they can go through.Will Rangers recover and get their first points tomorrow?
Napoli come from a close victory!
The Gil Azzuri are having a spectacular season, very outstanding in Italian football, since in 11 games, Luciano Spaletti's men are in first place with 29 points out of a possible 33, which means that they have won nine games, drawn two and They haven't lost any games. His next pursuer in Serie A is AC Milan with 26 points. Last day Napoli faced Roma in a very close match, the result was Roma 0-1 Napoli and it was very close because Roma defended very well until the 80th minute when Victor Osimhen scored the only goal of the match. In addition to being on a very good run in Serie A, in the Champions League they are leaders of their group with four wins out of four. Will they win their fifth match tomorrow?
Promissing duel!
The San Paolo (Also known as the Diego Armando Maradona) located in Napoli; Italy will be the stadium that will house the match between Napoli and Rangers corresponding to matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League. This stadium has space for 54,726 people. This stadium, as many others around the world has been historical for being one of the venues of the World Cup from 1990 in Italy. There where many matches played in this stadium, such as; Argentina 2-0 Soviet Union, Romania 1-1 Argentina, Cameroon 2-1 Colombia, England 3-2 Cameroon and Italy 1-1 Argentina.
Welcome to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the transmission of the Napoli vs Rangers match corresponding to matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League. The venue of the match will be at the San Paolo at 2:00 PM