Tottenham vs Sporting: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Champions League

The match between Tottenham and Sporting will be played at 3 PM and can be followed on HBO Max. However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.
Where to watch Tottenham vs Sporting in Brazil?
TV: Space
Streaming: HBO Max
Broadcast time: 16:00 Brasilia

Where to watch Tottenham vs Sporting in Argentina?
TV: FOX Sports 2
Streaming: Star+
Broadcast time: 16:00 ART

Where to watch Tottenham vs Sporting in Canada?
Streaming: DAZN
Broadcast time: 3pm EDT

Where to watch Tottenham vs Sporting in the US?
Streaming: VIX+ and Paramount+
Broadcast time: 3pm EDT / 12pm PDT

Where to watch Tottenham vs Sporting in Peru?
TV: ESPN 3
Streaming: Star+
Broadcast time: 14:00 PET

REFEREEING

Referee: Danny Makkelie NED

Assistant referees: Hessel Steegstra NED and Jan de Vries NED

Fourth official: Jochem Kamphuis NED

Video Assistant Referee: Pol van Boekel NED

Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Dennis Higler NED

PROBABLE SPORTING LINE UP

Adan; Inacio, Marsa, Reis; Porro, Ugarte, Morita, Santos; Trincao, Edwards; Paulinho. Coach: Rúbens Amorim.
PROBABLE TOTTENHAM LINE UP

Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Skipp, Bentancur, Bissouma, Perisic; Kane and Son. Coach: Antonio Conte.
SPORTING: TEAM NEWS

Despite the good start to the season, Sporting suffered irregularities and currently occupies the third position in their Champions League group. Coach Rúbens Amorim will not have Pedro Gonçalves, who is Sporting's top scorer and assists leader.
TOTTENHAM: TEAM NEWS

Tottenham need only the victory to guarantee qualification for the knockout stage in the Champions League. Coach Antonio Conte continues with two casualties for the duel: Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison (injured). Despite missing out against Newcastle: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Cristian Romero are expected for this Wednesday's match.
SPEAK, RÚBENS AMORIM - SPORTING COACH

"We knew it was going to be a very difficult game and that's all that happened and that we expected, but the players responded to what we wanted, with great intensity. In the first half, we had several situations, we didn't manage to score and we conceded the goal in the end. In the second half, we went in even more intensely and left for a very good second half".

"I wanted to enhance my players, their spirit. It's not easy, a team so young and with players making their debuts, and in a difficult time... Today it was the players who infected the coach and infected the bench. where it was the other way around, but today, if anyone was infected, it was clearly my players".

"The objective now is to beat Tottenham. I'm happy to see a team in such a difficult time maintaining the same identity, the way we play, creating opportunities and not allowing too many, even so, conceding a goal. return. For me I'm already happy. I just want to think about the next game".

SPEAK, ANTONIO CONTE! - TOTTENHAM COACH

"The objective is to try to win Wednesday's game [Sporting, in the Champions League], because it is an opportunity to qualify for the round of 16. I'm sure it will be difficult, but we have that possibility".

"I don't know who will be available. At the moment, I have no idea who will be able to recover in time. Hojberg came from a series of consecutive games and ended up suffering an injury. The same happened to Romero and Richarlison. Kulusevski, we hoped to have managed to get it back much earlier, but the situation got worse".

"Lucas Moura has recovered from a hamstring problem, but he is still looking for the best physical condition. As for Skipp, this was the first game since January and, at the moment, my concern is that we are focused on our physical recovery, in two days, and manage this situation until the last game, in November, before the World Cup".

"Tomorrow [Wednesday] we have a good chance of achieving it [the qualification for the round of 16]. We want to finish in the best possible way before the break for the World Cup".

"We're in a big, big competition. It's the most important European competition and for that reason everyone has a great desire and desire to go to the next stage, especially because we want to show that we deserve it".

LAST MATCH

Last Sunday (23), Tottenham hosted Newcastle and was defeated 2-1 by the Premier League. The goals were scored by Callum Wilson and Miguel Almirón for the visitors, while Harry Kane diminished for the hosts. On Saturday (22), Sporting hosted Casa Pia and won 3-1 in Alvalade. The goals were scored by João Paulo, Nuno and Pedro Gonçalves (P) for the Lions, and Clayton for the Casapianos.
LAST CONFROTATION

On September 13, Sporting beat Tottenham 2-0, at Estádio de Alvalade, for the Champions League. The goals were scored by João Paulo and Arthur Fernandes.
EYE ON THE GAME

Tottenham vs Sporting, live this Wednesday (26), at the New Tottenham Hotspur Football Stadium, at 3 pm ET, for the Champions League. The match is valid for the penultimate round of the group stage of the competition.
