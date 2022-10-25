Tottenham vs Sporting: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Champions League

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Tottenham vs Sporting match live?
What time is Tottenham vs Sporting match for Champions League
TV: Space
Streaming: HBO Max
Broadcast time: 16:00 Brasilia
Where to watch Tottenham vs Sporting in Argentina?
TV: FOX Sports 2
Streaming: Star+
Broadcast time: 16:00 ART
Where to watch Tottenham vs Sporting in Canada?
Streaming: DAZN
Broadcast time: 3pm EDT
Where to watch Tottenham vs Sporting in the US?
Streaming: VIX+ and Paramount+
Broadcast time: 3pm EDT / 12pm PDT
Where to watch Tottenham vs Sporting in Peru?
TV: ESPN 3
Streaming: Star+
Broadcast time: 14:00 PET
REFEREEING
Assistant referees: Hessel Steegstra NED and Jan de Vries NED
Fourth official: Jochem Kamphuis NED
Video Assistant Referee: Pol van Boekel NED
Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Dennis Higler NED
SPEAK, RÚBENS AMORIM - SPORTING COACH
"I wanted to enhance my players, their spirit. It's not easy, a team so young and with players making their debuts, and in a difficult time... Today it was the players who infected the coach and infected the bench. where it was the other way around, but today, if anyone was infected, it was clearly my players".
"The objective now is to beat Tottenham. I'm happy to see a team in such a difficult time maintaining the same identity, the way we play, creating opportunities and not allowing too many, even so, conceding a goal. return. For me I'm already happy. I just want to think about the next game".
SPEAK, ANTONIO CONTE! - TOTTENHAM COACH
"I don't know who will be available. At the moment, I have no idea who will be able to recover in time. Hojberg came from a series of consecutive games and ended up suffering an injury. The same happened to Romero and Richarlison. Kulusevski, we hoped to have managed to get it back much earlier, but the situation got worse".
"Lucas Moura has recovered from a hamstring problem, but he is still looking for the best physical condition. As for Skipp, this was the first game since January and, at the moment, my concern is that we are focused on our physical recovery, in two days, and manage this situation until the last game, in November, before the World Cup".
"Tomorrow [Wednesday] we have a good chance of achieving it [the qualification for the round of 16]. We want to finish in the best possible way before the break for the World Cup".
"We're in a big, big competition. It's the most important European competition and for that reason everyone has a great desire and desire to go to the next stage, especially because we want to show that we deserve it".