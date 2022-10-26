Inter vs Viktoria: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Inter vs Viktoria live on TV.
Where and how to watch Inter vs Viktoria live online
Inter vs Viktoria can be tuned in from the live streams on HBO+ App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the Inter vs Viktoria match on Matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League group stage?
Argentina: 13:45 hrs.
Brazil: 13:45 hrs.
Chile: 13:45 hrs.
Paraguay: 13:45 hrs.
Uruguay: 13:45 hrs.
Bolivia: 12:45 hrs.
Venezuela: 12:45 hrs.
Colombia: 11:45 hrs.
Ecuador: 11:45 hrs:
Mexico: 11:45 hrs.
Panama: 11:45 hrs.
Peru: 11:45 hrs.
United States: 09:45 PT and 12:45 ET hrs.
Spain: 18:45 hrs.
Viktoria Statements
"The fact that they have nothing to lose was something that was already known, but he is aware of it, and that makes the players able to believe it and go out onto the pitch at Inter's stadium with less fear than in other circumstances."
"We still have two Champions League games left. We want to fight for the best possible results. We are up against the European elite. It's a big dream for us and our goal is to get at least a point in the last two games. We will do everything for that and we will see what happens."
Inter statements
"Skriniar is clearly improving, he resumed training late in the preseason after an injury with the national team. He is showing clear improvement, as is the whole team."
"If Lukaku confirms from yesterday's training and the three previous ones, he will be called up. He is working with enthusiasm and a lot of desire. He's been out for two months and it's been a big loss but the other strikers are doing well."
"We know we have to secure qualification tomorrow because it would be much more difficult to do it in Munich."
"Everyone is thinking about Inter and they are working hard, also to be ready when they go to the World Cup."
He also spoke about the match against Fiorentina: "Our first 35 minutes were excellent, then we lost our shape a bit and those who came off the bench gave us a great hand. This was a great signal we sent out tonight, Fiorentina is a tough team."
"The important thing was that we believed until the end, even with 35,000 people in the stadium cheering our opponents on."
"I wasn't worried when I was asked about Martinez not scoring in seven games because he still had chances and would eventually break through. Correa did what he needed to do, he worked for the team and in the right position."
How are Viktoria coming along?
How are Inter coming?