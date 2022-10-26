Inter vs Viktoria: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Champions League Match
Image: VAVEL

9:48 PM2 hours ago

9:43 PM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Inter vs Viktoria live online

The match will be broadcasted on Cinemax channel.

Inter vs Viktoria can be tuned in from the live streams on HBO+ App. 

9:38 PM2 hours ago

What time is the Inter vs Viktoria match on Matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League group stage?

This is the kickoff time for the Inter vs Viktoria match on October 26, 2022 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 13:45 hrs.

Brazil: 13:45 hrs.

Chile: 13:45 hrs.

Paraguay: 13:45 hrs.

Uruguay: 13:45 hrs.

Bolivia: 12:45 hrs.

Venezuela: 12:45 hrs.

Colombia: 11:45 hrs.

Ecuador: 11:45 hrs:

Mexico: 11:45 hrs.

Panama: 11:45 hrs.

Peru: 11:45 hrs.

United States: 09:45 PT and 12:45 ET hrs.

Spain: 18:45 hrs.

9:33 PM3 hours ago

Viktoria Statements

Michal Bílek spoke ahead of the match: "The players are not losing their heads. We have a confident and strong team. We knew in every match what kind of opponents we were up against and, unfortunately, they have always been beyond our strength. Tomorrow will also be extremely difficult, but we have nothing to lose while they are playing for qualification. If we go in well, I think we can have a good game."

"The fact that they have nothing to lose was something that was already known, but he is aware of it, and that makes the players able to believe it and go out onto the pitch at Inter's stadium with less fear than in other circumstances."

"We still have two Champions League games left. We want to fight for the best possible results. We are up against the European elite. It's a big dream for us and our goal is to get at least a point in the last two games. We will do everything for that and we will see what happens."

9:28 PM3 hours ago

Inter statements

Simone Inzaghi spoke ahead of this match: "We know that we have to secure qualification tomorrow because it would be much more difficult to do so in Munich."

"Skriniar is clearly improving, he resumed training late in the preseason after an injury with the national team. He is showing clear improvement, as is the whole team."

"If Lukaku confirms from yesterday's training and the three previous ones, he will be called up. He is working with enthusiasm and a lot of desire. He's been out for two months and it's been a big loss but the other strikers are doing well."

"We know we have to secure qualification tomorrow because it would be much more difficult to do it in Munich."

"Everyone is thinking about Inter and they are working hard, also to be ready when they go to the World Cup."

He also spoke about the match against Fiorentina: "Our first 35 minutes were excellent, then we lost our shape a bit and those who came off the bench gave us a great hand. This was a great signal we sent out tonight, Fiorentina is a tough team."

"The important thing was that we believed until the end, even with 35,000 people in the stadium cheering our opponents on."

"I wasn't worried when I was asked about Martinez not scoring in seven games because he still had chances and would eventually break through. Correa did what he needed to do, he worked for the team and in the right position."

"The important thing was that we believed until the end, even with 35,000 people in the stadium cheering our opponents on."

9:23 PM3 hours ago

How are Viktoria coming along?

Viktoria beat Banic three goals to one, earning three important points in their league, heading into this important match.
9:18 PM3 hours ago

How are Inter coming?

Inter defeated Fiorentina in Serie A with a rather bulky and close score, four goals to three.

9:13 PM3 hours ago

The match will be played at the San Siro Stadium.

The Inter vs Viktoria match will be played at the San Siro Stadium, located in Milan, Italy. The stadium has a capacity of 31,388 people. 
9:08 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 UEFA Champions League match: Inter vs Viktoria Live Updates!

My name is Lore Solórzano and I'll be your host for this game.
