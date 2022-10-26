Durango vs Celaya: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Liga Expansion MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Durango vs Celaya live on TV.
Where and how to watch Durango vs Celaya live online
Durango vs Celaya can be tuned in from the live streams on ViX App.
What time is the match Durango vs Celaya in the Quarterfinals of the Liga de Expansion MX?
Argentina: 19:00 hrs.
Brazil: 19:00 hrs.
Chile: 19:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 19:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 19:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 18:00 hrs.
Venezuela: 18:00 hrs.
Colombia: 17:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 17:00 hrs:
Mexico: 17:00 hrs.
Panama: 17:00 hrs.
Peru: 17:00 hrs.
United States: 15:00 PT and 19:00 ET hrs.
Spain: 00:00 hrs.
Celaya Statements
"This Celaya is going to be a protagonist, against Correcaminos it was a disgusting afternoon, to forget, even playing so badly, as we did the figure was the rival goalkeeper, 5 on goal and we played a disaster, the team generates, of course the opportunities I gave to some young players was for them to earn a space in future nominations, they wasted."
How are Celaya coming along?
How does Durango arrive?