Durango vs Celaya: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Liga Expansion MX Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Durango vs Celaya live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Francisco Zarco. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match. 
Where and how to watch Durango vs Celaya live online

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN channel.

Durango vs Celaya can be tuned in from the live streams on ViX App. 

What time is the match Durango vs Celaya in the Quarterfinals of the Liga de Expansion MX?

This is the kickoff time for the Durango vs Celaya match on October 26, 2022 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 19:00 hrs.

Brazil: 19:00 hrs.

Chile: 19:00 hrs.

Paraguay: 19:00 hrs.

Uruguay: 19:00 hrs.

Bolivia: 18:00 hrs.

Venezuela: 18:00 hrs.

Colombia: 17:00 hrs.

Ecuador: 17:00 hrs:

Mexico: 17:00 hrs.

Panama: 17:00 hrs.

Peru: 17:00 hrs.

United States: 15:00 PT and 19:00 ET hrs.

Spain: 00:00 hrs.

Celaya Statements

After the loss to Correcaminos, Paco Ramírez spoke: "I always manage that the most important match is the one that is to come, we are in the playoffs, we are waiting for the playoffs and without a doubt this team is going to continue to be the same team as the great amount of matchdays, as human beings we have a bump where suddenly you stop doing what you had been getting, it was the last matchday, Correcaminos a team that did not aspire to anything, no matter how much one has the drive and demand, I think many players were in debt, but it is a good slap in the face, and the team is going to be at a good level."

"This Celaya is going to be a protagonist, against Correcaminos it was a disgusting afternoon, to forget, even playing so badly, as we did the figure was the rival goalkeeper, 5 on goal and we played a disaster, the team generates, of course the opportunities I gave to some young players was for them to earn a space in future nominations, they wasted."

How are Celaya coming along?

Celaya reaches this stage after finishing in first place in the general table with 38 points, the result of 12 wins, two draws and three defeats, being the best team in the tournament. Francisco Ramírez's first tournament at the helm of the Toros after spending several tournaments with Tepatitlán.

How does Durango arrive?

Durango arrives to this Liguilla after defeating Dorados in the playoffs by three goals to one. The team coached by Jonathan Tovar reached this stage by placing in the last position to enter the playoffs. The Alacranes are participating in their first competition after being promoted to this division after five wins, eight ties and four defeats.

The match will be played at Estadio Francisco Zarco.

The Durango vs Celaya game will be played at Estadio Francisco Zarco, located in Durango, Durango. The stadium has a capacity for 31,388 people.
