Mineros vs Atlante: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Liga Expansion MX Match

Where and how to watch Mineros vs Atlante live online
The match will be broadcasted on Hi Sports, TVC, Fox Sports, ESPN, Fox Sports.
Durango vs Celaya can be tuned in from the live streams of ViX, Claro Sports App.
What time is the Mineros vs Atlante match in the Quarterfinals of the Liga de Expansion MX?
This is the kickoff time for the Mineros vs Atlante match on October 26, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 21:00 hrs.
Brazil: 21:00 hrs.
Chile: 21:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 21:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 21:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 20:00 hrs.
Venezuela: 20:00 hrs.
Colombia: 19:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 19:00 hrs:
Mexico: 19:00 hrs.
Panama: 19:00 hrs.
Peru: 19:00 hrs.
United States: 17:00 PT and 21:00 ET hrs.
Spain: 02:00 hrs.
Mineros Statements
After the tough loss to Durango, Omar Moreno spoke to the media: "It was nice to secure our undefeated record. It was a bad game in general. It's incredible the fans they have, you don't see it anywhere, the players feel when there are fans like that."
"Losing with all those ingredients hurts a little less, Mexican soccer needs more places like that."
"The sensations I take with me are not entirely positive, because the team is for more but I liked it, with all the fatigue, the team is capable of scoring."
How is Atlante coming along?
Atlante qualified directly after finishing second in the tournament. The team coached by Mario García finished with 34 points, after nine wins, seven draws and only one loss, the only team to record this number in the regular phase.
How do Mineros arrive?
Mineros reaches this stage after defeating Tapatío in the playoffs by the minimum score; they also reached the eighth position in the tournament with six wins, six losses and five ties, totaling 23 points. Despite their good numbers, they were defeated in round 17 by Durango, five goals to one, a situation that the coach knows he must correct in order to emerge victorious in this series..
The match will be played at Carlos Vega Villalba Stadium.
The Mineros vs Atlante match will be played at Carlos Vega Villalba Stadium, located in Zacatecas, Zacatecas. The stadium has a capacity for 31,388 people.
