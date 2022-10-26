Patronato vs Boca Juniors: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Copa Argentina Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Patronato vs Boca Juniors match for Copa Argentina?
This is the start time of the game Patronato vs Boca Juniors of October 26th, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 9:30 PM on TyC Sports Play and TyC Sports Internacional
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on TyC Sports Internacional
Brazil: 9:30 PM
Chile: 8:30 PM on TyC Sports Internacional
Colombia: 7:30 PM on TyC Sports Internacional
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on TyC Sports Internacional
USA (ET): 8:30 PM on TyC Sports Internacional
Spain: 1:30 AM (October 27th)
Mexico: 7:30 PM on Fanatiz and TyC Sports Internacional
Paraguay: 8:30 PM on TyC Sports Internacional
Peru: 7:30 PM on TyC Sports Internacional
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on TyC Sports Internacional
Key player - Boca Juniors
Key player - Patronato
In Boca Juniors, the presence of
In Patronato the presence of Marcelo Estigarribia stands out. The 27-year-old Argentine striker is the team's top scorer so far this season. He has six goals in 19 games played. Three of those celebrations were in the Copa Argentina.
Patronato vs Boca Juniors history
These two teams have met 10 times. The statistics are largely in favor of Boca Juniors, which has won seven times, while Patronato has won twice, leaving a balance of one draw.
The two teams have already met in the Copa Argentina. It was in the 2020-21 season, in the quarter-final stage, when Boca Juniors prevailed by winning 4-2 on penalties after a 0-0 draw in regular time.
Boca Juniors
Boca Juniors is still savoring the sweetness of victory after winning the Argentine Professional League title last weekend. The xeneize team had to suffer more than necessary against Independiente, but thanks to a hand from River, their arch-rivals, they managed to win the championship in an agonizing final. Turning the page, it is clear for the team coached by Hugo Ibarra that they will have to correct many aspects to avoid surprises against a rival that, despite not playing with much responsibility, also aspires to reach the final of the competition.
Patronato
Patronato, with relegation to the second division confirmed several days ago, has played the last matches of this season with the conviction of sustaining the decent campaign they have been carrying out during these months, which despite not having been enough to keep them in the first division, serves to convince them that the path they are following will bring them back as soon as possible if they continue along it. For the time being, they will be playing for their lives and a place in the final of the Argentine Cup, the last tournament left in the season, with which they hope to round off a good semester.