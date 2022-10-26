Patronato vs Boca Juniors: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Copa Argentina Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
12:01 AM3 hours ago

Tune in here Patronato vs Boca Juniors Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Patronato vs Boca Juniors live stream, as well as the latest information from the San Juan del Bicentenario Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match update and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
11:56 PM3 hours ago

How to watch Patronato vs Boca Juniors Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Patronato vs Boca Juniors live on TV, your option is: TyC Sports Internacional

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

11:51 PM3 hours ago

What time is Patronato vs Boca Juniors match for Copa Argentina?

This is the start time of the game Patronato vs Boca Juniors of October 26th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:30 PM on TyC Sports Play and TyC Sports Internacional
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on TyC Sports Internacional
Brazil: 9:30 PM
Chile: 8:30 PM on TyC Sports Internacional
Colombia: 7:30 PM on TyC Sports Internacional
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on TyC Sports Internacional
USA (ET): 8:30 PM on TyC Sports Internacional
Spain: 1:30 AM (October 27th)
Mexico: 7:30 PM on Fanatiz and TyC Sports Internacional
Paraguay: 8:30 PM on TyC Sports Internacional
Peru: 7:30 PM on TyC Sports Internacional
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on TyC Sports Internacional

11:46 PM3 hours ago

Key player - Boca Juniors

Darío Benedetto stands out. The 32-year-old Argentine striker is the team's top scorer so far this season. He has 16 goals for the year in 40 games played. One of those celebrations was in the Copa Argentina.

11:41 PM3 hours ago

Key player - Patronato

In Boca Juniors, the presence of

In Patronato the presence of Marcelo Estigarribia stands out. The 27-year-old Argentine striker is the team's top scorer so far this season. He has six goals in 19 games played. Three of those celebrations were in the Copa Argentina.

11:36 PM3 hours ago

Patronato vs Boca Juniors history

These two teams have met 10 times. The statistics are largely in favor of Boca Juniors, which has won seven times, while Patronato has won twice, leaving a balance of one draw.

The two teams have already met in the Copa Argentina. It was in the 2020-21 season, in the quarter-final stage, when Boca Juniors prevailed by winning 4-2 on penalties after a 0-0 draw in regular time.

11:31 PM3 hours ago

Boca Juniors

Boca Juniors is still savoring the sweetness of victory after winning the Argentine Professional League title last weekend. The xeneize team had to suffer more than necessary against Independiente, but thanks to a hand from River, their arch-rivals, they managed to win the championship in an agonizing final. Turning the page, it is clear for the team coached by Hugo Ibarra that they will have to correct many aspects to avoid surprises against a rival that, despite not playing with much responsibility, also aspires to reach the final of the competition.

11:26 PM3 hours ago

Patronato

Patronato, with relegation to the second division confirmed several days ago, has played the last matches of this season with the conviction of sustaining the decent campaign they have been carrying out during these months, which despite not having been enough to keep them in the first division, serves to convince them that the path they are following will bring them back as soon as possible if they continue along it. For the time being, they will be playing for their lives and a place in the final of the Argentine Cup, the last tournament left in the season, with which they hope to round off a good semester.

11:21 PM3 hours ago

The match will be played at the San Juan del Bicentenario Stadium

The Patronato vs Boca Juniors match will be played at the San Juan del Bicentenario Stadium, located in the department of Pocito, in the province of San Juan, Argentina. This venue, inaugurated in 2011, has a capacity for 25,286 spectators.
11:16 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Copa Argentina match: Patronato vs Boca Juniors Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo