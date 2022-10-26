Villarreal vs Beer Sheva: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Conference League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Last lineup Beer Sheva
55 Glazzer, 11 Yehezkel, 5 Abaid, 4 Miguel Vitor, 22 Helder Lopes, 8 Gordana, 33 Alexandru Paun, 20 Shamir, 77 Hatuel, 21 Selmani, 92 Suleymanov
Last lineup Villarreal
35 Jørgensen, 5 Cuenca Barreno, 9 Danjuma, 11 Chukwueze, 12 Mojica, 15 Nicolas, 16 Álex Baena, 19 Coquelin, 20 Morlanes, 23 Mandi, 37 Dela.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Villarreal vs Beer Sheva will be Juxhin Xhaja; Nertil Bregasi first line; Dojando Myftar, second line; Kreshnik Barjamaj, fourth assistant.
How does Beer Sheva arrive?
On the other hand, the Israeli team, still looking for its first Conference League victory, will have to take advantage of the fact that Villarreal will not be able to count on several starters in this Thursday's match. Beer Sheva needs to win if it wants to take over second place in the group and continue with aspirations of moving up in the Conference League. They are currently in third place in Group C with 3 points after one loss and 3 draws, the most recent against Lech Poznan last week where the match ended 1-1. In their respective league, Beer Sheva achieved a convincing victory last weekend with a 4-1 away win over Hapoel Jerusalem.
How does Villarreal arrive?
The yellow team suffered the surprise resignation of Unai Emery, who is now coach of Aston Villa. Following this news, Villarreal decided to appoint Quique Setién as the new helmsman of the yellow submarine. The Spanish team wants to use the Conference as a balm for the bad results they have had lately in LaLiga. Villarreal come into this match having beaten Almeria 2-1 in their home league. Despite being seventh in LaLiga, they have been in perfect form in the Conference League with four wins in four games played, accumulating 12 points. They are undefeated leaders and their victory in this competition was a 1-0 away win over Austria Vienna.
Matchday 5
The European competitions are back in action! The 2022-2023 Conference League season continues today with a very attractive match. Villarreal and Beer Sheva will see action on matchday 5 corresponding to Group C, where they share it with the Polish team Lech Poznan and the Austrian team Austria Vienna. All this group will see action today, so it is important that they continue to add, especially the visitors who, in this match, will be the Israelis who want to take over the second place in the group.
The match will be played at the Stadium Ciudad de Valencia
The match Villarreal - Beer Sheva will be played at the Ciudad de Valencia stadium, in Valencia, Spain. Kickoff is scheduled at 12:45 hrs (ET).
