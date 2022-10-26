PSV vs Arsenal: LIVE Score Updates (2-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven) header from the center of the box to the right side of the goal. Assisted by Cody Gakpo with a cross following a corner.
58
Kieran Tierney (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
55
Joey Veerman (PSV Eindhoven) left footed shot from the center of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Luuk de Jong.
Second half begins
PSV and Arsenal will try to break the deadlock in the last 45 minutes of the match.
End of the first half
The first half of the match is over, PSV and Ar
38
Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) right footed shot from the center of the box is too high. Assisted by Takehiro Tomiyasu with a headed pass.
21
Attempt saved with a shot that just misses the top left corner. Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Fábio Vieira with a cross following a cross.
19
Offside, PSV Eindhoven. Joey Veerman tries a through ball, but Cody Gakpo is caught offside.
17
Erick Gutiérrez unleashed a shot from outside the area and his shot went for a corner kick.
15
Cody Gakpo (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Xavi Simons with a headed pass.
11
Attempt saved low to the left. Xavi Simons (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ibrahim Sangaré.
8
A very tight match, both teams fought for possession of the ball waiting for the opponent to make a mistake, so they did not take risks by advancing their lines.
THE GAME STARTS
The match between PSV and Arsenal kicks off, with the home team looking to qualify today for the knockout rounds of the UEFA Europa League.
IN A FEW MOMENTS WE WILL START
In a couple of moments we will start broadcasting the match between PSV and Arsenal; match corresponding to matchday 5 of the UEFA Europa League group stage.
PSV LINEUP LIST
This is the PSV lineup to face Arsenal, they are looking for the victory accompanied by their fans.
ARSENAL'S LINEUP IS READY
This is the lineup that Arsenal sends to the field to look for one more victory in this Europa League group stage.
THERE COULD BE A DROP IN THE GUNNERS' WINTER TRANSFER WINDOW
Kieran Tierney, who was tempted a few months ago by two European powers, according to The Scottish Sun, does not rule out a possible future return to Celtic. Also, according to the article, in the winter market 4 proposals from big clubs in Europe will be analyzed with the player to see his possible departure from Arsenal.
PSV'S OUTLOOK
PSV are three points away from qualifying to the next round, so far they are in second place in their group and have 7 points won, 3 points ahead of Bodo/Glimt, if PSV get the victory today, they would be sealing their passage to the next round of the Europa League, even if they draw they would be almost assuring their stay, however, a defeat could jeopardize everything in this final stretch of the group stage.
ARSENAL'S OUTLOOK
Arsenal have maintained a perfect pace so far in the Europa League, being super leader of their group and practically having the qualification to the knockout rounds of the tournament, so whatever happens in this match, the Gunners will already be qualified to the next round and will fight for the title in the next half of the season.
ARSENAL'S LAST MATCH
Arsenal faced Southampton in another Premier League matchday, the Gunners visited Southampton with the mission of winning at the Saints' territory and continue as super leaders of the tournament, although they did not expect the mission to be complicated by the end of the match as Arsenal went up on the scoreboard very early with a goal by Granit Xhaka in the 11th minute, but in the second half, Armstrong scored the equalizer, causing the division of points for the team led by Mikel Arteta.
PSV'S LAST MATCH
PSV played the weekend match of the Eredivisie and to everyone's surprise, Groningen defeated the runner-up of the competition. To begin with, the hard defeat started with a goal by Ricardo Pepi at minute 39 that opened the scoreboard and later Radinio Balker scored the second and later, Cyril Ngonge scored the third goal, however, PSV woke up with a goal by Ibrahim Sangaré to end the half time 3-1. In the second half, the home side only came out to seal the victory but it gave PSV time to score one more goal to end the half 4-2.
THE WAIT IS OVER
The UEFA Europa League returns to define the teams that will qualify to the round of 16 of the tournament and will continue to fight for the Cup, however, for others this will be their farewell to the current edition of the best club tournament in the world because UEFA is waiting for certain teams that will lead to early elimination in this tournament. In this duel, PSV will face Arsenal at home after losing by the minimum difference, both teams are the leaders of their group and will want to impose conditions to seal their qualification to the next round.
Tune in here PSV vs Arsenal Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this PSV vs Arsenal match.
What time is PSV vs Arsenal match for UEFA Europa League match?
This is the start time of the game PSV vs Arsenal of 27th October in several countries:
Argentina: 14:45 hrs.
Bolivia: 13:45 hrs.
Brasil: 14:45 hrs.
Chile: 13:45 hrs.
Colombia: 12:45 hrs.
Ecuador: 12:45 hrs.
España: 19:45 hrs.
México: 11:45 hrs.
Paraguay: 13:45 hrs.
Perú: 12:45 hrs.
Uruguay: 14:45 hrs.
Watch out for this Arsenal player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Granit Xhaka, the midfielder with great experience in the team's football has been characterized by putting order on the pitch. Granit Xhaka has become one of the most promising players in the midfield, also, he was one of the key players this year for Arsenal to reach the Europa League.
Watch out for this PSV player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Xavi Shay Simons, the midfielder with great experience in Parisian and Dutch football has been known for bringing order to the pitch. Xavi Shay Simons has become one of the most promising players in the midfield and has been one of the key players for PSV to reach the Europa League this year.
Last Arsenal lineup:
M. Turner; T. Tomiyasu, R. Holding, Gabriel, K. Tierney; A. Lokonga, G. Xhaka; B. Saka, Fábio Viera, E. Nketiah; Gabriel Jesus.
Last PSV line-up:
W. Benítez; P. Max, A. Obispo, A. Ramalho, P. Mwene; E. Gutíerrez, I. Sanaré; C. Gakpo, J. Veerman, X. Simons; G. Til.
Background:
PSV and Arsenal have met on a total of 7 occasions (1 win for PSV, 3 draws and 3 wins for Arsenal) with the scales tipping entirely in favor of the Gunners. In terms of goals, it is Arsenal who have the advantage with 8 goals scored to PSV's 3. Their last meeting dates back to the current Europa League group stage where Arsenal won by the narrowest of margins.
About the Stadium:
The Philips Stadion in a sports venue dedicated to the professional practice of soccer and is the current home of PSV, a team that plays in the first division of the Netherlands or better known as Eredivise. It has the category of 4 stars by the UEFA, that is to say, it is considered as an elite stadium that can host commitments of great international relevance in the sport.
It was inaugurated on August 31, 1913, in the year 1933, its capacity was only for 3000 spectators, and remained that size until its extension in 1941 to 18 000 spectators.
Fighting to maintain the leadership
The Arsenal team has had a great performance in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League due to the good level maintained by its squad to face each of its international and domestic matches. Arsenal remains the leader of group A with 12 points obtained, which have been the result of 4 won matches, also, in the statistics they have 7 goals for and only 1 against, leaving only 6 goals difference in favor. In their last duel they faced PSV at the Emirates Staiudm and came out victorious by the minimum.
Looking to get even closer to the leader
PSV are currently second in Group A of the Europa League and are one win away from securing a place in the knockout rounds of the UEFA Europa League. They have 7 points from 2 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, and also average 11 goals for and 3 against, resulting in a total goal difference of 8 goals for. In their last match they faced Arsenal, group leader, and lost by the minimum difference in the scoreboard, however, now in the second leg they will seek to win in order to continue fighting for the group leadership.
UEFA Europa League kicks off
A new season of the best club tournament in the world is starting, the UEFA Europa League is back with many more emotions, suspense and above all goals at the start of a new journey where 32 clubs will fight with the goal of being the new dominant champions in Europe and lift the coveted cup at the end of the season. This Europa League will start in a flash due to the Qatar 2022 World Cup that will take place in November, so the group stage will be very short and decisive in the path of the clubs that will seek to have their qualification secured before the break for the World Cup. On this third matchday, PSV will host Arsenal, who are looking to transcend in this international edition, however, the locals will be looking to stay in the overall lead so as not to fall out of the qualification places, a duel that will be decisive for the future for both clubs.
Kick-off time
The PSV vs Arsenal match will be played at Philip Stadion, in Eindhoven, Netherlands. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:45 pm ET.