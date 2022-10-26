PSV vs Arsenal: LIVE Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch in UEFA Europa League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here PSV vs Arsenal Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this PSV vs Arsenal match.
What time is PSV vs Arsenal match for UEFA Europa League match?
This is the start time of the game PSV vs Arsenal of 27th October in several countries:
Argentina: 14:45 hrs.
Bolivia: 13:45 hrs.
Brasil: 14:45 hrs.
Chile: 13:45 hrs.
Colombia: 12:45 hrs.
Ecuador: 12:45 hrs.
España: 19:45 hrs.
México: 11:45 hrs.
Paraguay: 13:45 hrs.
Perú: 12:45 hrs.
Uruguay: 14:45 hrs.
Watch out for this Arsenal player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Granit Xhaka, the midfielder with great experience in the team's football has been characterized by putting order on the pitch. Granit Xhaka has become one of the most promising players in the midfield, also, he was one of the key players this year for Arsenal to reach the Europa League.
Watch out for this PSV player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Xavi Shay Simons, the midfielder with great experience in Parisian and Dutch football has been known for bringing order to the pitch. Xavi Shay Simons has become one of the most promising players in the midfield and has been one of the key players for PSV to reach the Europa League this year.
Last Arsenal lineup:
M. Turner; T. Tomiyasu, R. Holding, Gabriel, K. Tierney; A. Lokonga, G. Xhaka; B. Saka, Fábio Viera, E. Nketiah; Gabriel Jesus.
Last PSV line-up:
W. Benítez; P. Max, A. Obispo, A. Ramalho, P. Mwene; E. Gutíerrez, I. Sanaré; C. Gakpo, J. Veerman, X. Simons; G. Til.
Background:
PSV and Arsenal have met on a total of 7 occasions (1 win for PSV, 3 draws and 3 wins for Arsenal) with the scales tipping entirely in favor of the Gunners. In terms of goals, it is Arsenal who have the advantage with 8 goals scored to PSV's 3. Their last meeting dates back to the current Europa League group stage where Arsenal won by the narrowest of margins.
About the Stadium:
The Philips Stadion in a sports venue dedicated to the professional practice of soccer and is the current home of PSV, a team that plays in the first division of the Netherlands or better known as Eredivise. It has the category of 4 stars by the UEFA, that is to say, it is considered as an elite stadium that can host commitments of great international relevance in the sport.
It was inaugurated on August 31, 1913, in the year 1933, its capacity was only for 3000 spectators, and remained that size until its extension in 1941 to 18 000 spectators.
Fighting to maintain the leadership
The Arsenal team has had a great performance in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League due to the good level maintained by its squad to face each of its international and domestic matches. Arsenal remains the leader of group A with 12 points obtained, which have been the result of 4 won matches, also, in the statistics they have 7 goals for and only 1 against, leaving only 6 goals difference in favor. In their last duel they faced PSV at the Emirates Staiudm and came out victorious by the minimum.
Looking to get even closer to the leader
PSV are currently second in Group A of the Europa League and are one win away from securing a place in the knockout rounds of the UEFA Europa League. They have 7 points from 2 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, and also average 11 goals for and 3 against, resulting in a total goal difference of 8 goals for. In their last match they faced Arsenal, group leader, and lost by the minimum difference in the scoreboard, however, now in the second leg they will seek to win in order to continue fighting for the group leadership.
UEFA Europa League kicks off
A new season of the best club tournament in the world is starting, the UEFA Europa League is back with many more emotions, suspense and above all goals at the start of a new journey where 32 clubs will fight with the goal of being the new dominant champions in Europe and lift the coveted cup at the end of the season. This Europa League will start in a flash due to the Qatar 2022 World Cup that will take place in November, so the group stage will be very short and decisive in the path of the clubs that will seek to have their qualification secured before the break for the World Cup. On this third matchday, PSV will host Arsenal, who are looking to transcend in this international edition, however, the locals will be looking to stay in the overall lead so as not to fall out of the qualification places, a duel that will be decisive for the future for both clubs.
Kick-off time
The PSV vs Arsenal match will be played at Philip Stadion, in Eindhoven, Netherlands. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:45 pm ET.