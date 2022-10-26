Toluca vs Pachuca: LIVE Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Toluca vs Pachuca Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Toluca vs Pachuca match.
Where and how to watch Toluca vs Pachuca live online
The match will be broadcasted on TUDN USA. You can also watch the match via streaming on VIX plus.
Argentina: 23:00 PM
Bolivia: 22:00 PM
Brazil: 23:00 PM
Chile: 22:00 PM
Colombia: 21:00 PM
Ecuador: 21:00 PM
USA (ET): 21:00 PM in TUDN USA
Spain: 4:00 AM
Mexico: 20:00 PM
Paraguay: 21:00 PM
Peru: 22:00 PM
Uruguay: 23:00 PM
Venezuela: 21:00 PM
Watch out for this Toluca player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Fernando Navarro, the midfielder with great experience in the national football has been characterized by putting order on the field. Fernando Navarro has become one of the players with the greatest projection in the midfield, he is also fundamental in the circulation of the ball for the Diablos Rojos del Toluca.
Watch out for this Pachuca player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Nicolás Ibáñez, the center forward with great experience in the national football has been characterized by putting order on the field. Nicolás Ibáñez has become one of the players with the greatest projection in the midfield, he is also fundamental in the circulation of the ball and the scoring of goals in Guillermo Almada's tactical scheme.
Toluca's final lineup:
J. González; J. Rodríguez, N. freire, P. Ortíz, C. Gutíerrez; J. Caicedo; C. Huerta, L. López, D. Alves, Salvio; J. Dinenno.
Latest Pachuca lineup:
O. Ustari; M. Isais, O. Murillo, G. Cabral, K. Álvarez; E. Sánchez, L. Chávez; R. Ibarra, V. Guzmán, I. Luna; N. Ibáñez.
Background:
Toluca and Pachuca have faced each other on a total of 57 occasions (22 wins for Toluca's red devils, 16 draws and 19 wins for Pachuca) where the scales are widely tipped in favor of the Mexican team. In terms of goals scored, it is Toluca who have the advantage with 80 goals scored over Pachuca's 76. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 11 of the Apertura 2022 where Pachuca defeated Toluca by an abrupt score of 1-4 at the Nemesio Diez Stadium with goals from Illian Hernández, Paulino de la Fuente and Nicolás Ibáñez for Pachuca, while Jean Meneses scored for Toluca.
About the Stadium
The Nemesio Diez Stadium is a sports venue located in Toluca, Mexico and is dedicated to the practice of first division soccer in the country. It is the current home of the Diablos Rojos del Toluca or Toluca FC, a soccer club that plays in the first division of Mexican soccer or Liga MX. It has a capacity for 27,273 spectators and is known by the club's fans as "La Bombonera".
The stadium is also home to the club's Club House, where the players of the basic forces live. There is a small court just behind the general shade grandstand where the team trains and warms up before games.
They want to win at home
On the other hand, Pachuca will have the opportunity to take revenge for what happened in the previous tournament after losing the final against Atlas at the Hidalgo Stadium; however, now with a different opponent and outlook, Pachuca will seek to give the fans the star they are waiting for and crown themselves champions of national football once again. In the quarterfinals they defeated Tigres de la UANL in the second leg by a 2-1 score but ended the aggregate 2-2 and advanced thanks to the away goal factor. In the semifinals they faced Monterrey and defeated them in a true demonstration of soccer as they beat Los Rayados 5-2 and in the second leg Pachuca increased the advantage in the aggregate after finishing the match 0-1, Pachuca sealed a perfect pass to the grand final of Mexican soccer, and now, they are once again in a great final and will finally seek to be crowned champions of Liga MX.
To make the Nemesio Diez thrill
The Toluca squad has been impressing throughout the tournament and during the entire group stage. In the quarterfinals, they defeated Santos Laguna, giving a soccer lesson at home and going into the home of others' pain with guts to dominate the guerreros, eliminating them 2-0 and 6-3 on aggregate, leaving the Estadio Corona TSM in silence. In the semifinal stage, Toluca defeated América in the first leg in a great match for both teams and in the second leg, the team coached by Ignacio Ambriz knew how to handle the adverse environment in their favor and triumphed at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula; Just like Thiago Volpi, who was a wall to prevent the eagles from scoring the comeback goals, leaving América out and making a mischief in a full Estadio Azteca, now, after so much effort and work, they find themselves in a great final that they will seek to dominate in the same way, making their home ground count and finishing off in the second leg to finally reach the coveted 12th star and share the position as the second most winningest club in Mexico.
The fight for the championship begins
Liga MX has finished its final phase actions and now begins the final phase of the tournament where 12 teams will seek to be champions of the Apertura 2022, but to do so they must go through different phases from reclassification, quarterfinals, semi-finals and the long-awaited grand final of Mexican soccer. In this match, the red devils of Toluca will receive the tuzos of Pachuca to celebrate the first chapter of the great final of the Apertura 2022, both clubs have given a great effort and passion to be present at this stage of the tournament, so it will be important for both teams to pull out all the stops and leave everything on the field, as well as to demonstrate their desire to win the league title. Both Toluca and Pachuca have waited a long time to lift a league title, the longest wait being that of the Mexican team; however, both institutions have already owed their fans the title and it is time to settle their debts, adding one more star to the statistics of tournaments won. Likewise, there is only one precedent of these two clubs fighting for a championship directly, as the only time they met for an official title was in the 2005-2006 Champion of Champions, and Toluca lifted the title precisely at the Hidalgo Stadium, where the second leg will be played, after winning 2-0 on aggregate.
Kick-off time
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 Liga MX Match: Toluca vs Pachuca!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.