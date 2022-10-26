Fenerbahce vs Stade Rennes: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Europa League Match
Image; Twitter Fenerbahce SK

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
3:13 PM4 hours ago

Tune in here Fenerbahce vs Stade Rennes Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Fenerbahce vs Stade Rennes live, as well as the latest information from Ülker Fenerbahçe Şükrü Saraçoğlu Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Fenerbahce vs Stade Rennes live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
3:08 PM4 hours ago

How to watch Fenerbahce vs Stade Rennes match live on TV and online?

The match Fenerbahce vs Stade Rennes will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: Paramount+ and VIX+.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
3:03 PM4 hours ago

What time is Fenerbahce vs Stade Rennes?

This is the kick-off time for the Fenerbahce vs Stade Rennes match on October 27, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 13:45 hrs. - Star+ 
Bolivia: 12:45 hrs. - Star+ 
Brazil: 13:45 hrs. - ESPN 4 
Chile: 12:45 hrs. - Star+ 
Colombia: 11:45 hrs. - Star+ 
Ecuador: 11:45 hrs. - Star+ 
Spain: 18:45 hrs. - Movistar +
Mexico: 11:45 hrs. - Star+ 
Paraguay: 12:45 hrs. - Star+ 
Peru: 11:45 hrs. - Star+ 
Uruguay: 13:45 hrs. - Star+ 
2:58 PM4 hours ago

Refereeing team

Referee: Novak Simović - SRB
Assistant Referees: Nikola Djorovic - SRB and Milos Simovic - SRB
Fourth official: Andrija Stojanovic - SRB
VAR: Matej Jug - SVN
AVAR: Nejc Kajtazovic - SVN
2:53 PM4 hours ago

Key player at Stade Rennes

One of the players to keep in mind in Stade Rennes is Martin Terrier, the 25-year-old French-born left-sided attacker, who has played 12 games so far in his home league, in that number of matches, he already has two assists and seven goals, against Ajaccio, Brest, Auxerre, Strasbourg, Nantes and Olimpique Lyon on two occasions.
2:48 PM4 hours ago

Key player in Fenerbahce

One of the most key players in Fenerbahce is Enner Valencia, the 32-year-old Ecuadorian-born center forward, has played nine games so far in his local league, in which he already has three assists and 10 goals, against Ümraniyespor twice, Kasimpasa twice and Adana Demirspor twice, Alanyaspor and Fatih Karagumruk three times.
2:43 PM4 hours ago

History Fenerbahce vs Dinamo Kiev

In total, both teams have met once, the record is even as they drew that match 2-2.
2:38 PM4 hours ago

Actuality - Stade Rennes

Stade Rennes has been having a good performance in their local league, because after playing 12 matches they are in the fourth position in the standings with 24 points, this score was obtained after winning seven matches, drawing three and losing two, they have also scored 25 goals and conceded 12, for a goal difference of -13.
  • Last three matches

Dynamo Kiev 0 - 1 Stade Rennes
Stade Rennes 3 - 2 Olympique Lyon
Angers 1 - 2 Stade Rennes

2:33 PM4 hours ago

Actuality - Fenerbahce

Fenerbahce has been developing a very good role in the current edition of its local league, because after playing a total of 10 games, is in the number one position in the standings with 23 points, this after winning seven games, drawing two and losing one, leaving a goal difference of +19 after scoring 29 goals and conceding 10.
  • Last three matches

AEK Larnaca 1 - 2 Fenerbahce
Ankaragucu 0 - 3 Fenerbahce
Fenerbahce 1 - 0 Istanbul Basaksehir

2:28 PM4 hours ago

The match will be played at the Ülker Fenerbahce Şükrü Saraçoğlu Stadium

The match between Fenerbahce and Stade Rennes will take place at the Ülker Fenerbahce Şükrü Saraçoğlu Stadium in the city of Istanbul (Turkey), this stadium is where the Fenerbahçe Spor Kulübü Club plays its home matches, it was built in 1907 and has a capacity for approximately 55,500 spectators.
Image: istanbultouristpass.com
Image: istanbultouristpass.com
2:23 PM5 hours ago

Start of transmission

Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Fenerbahce vs Stade Rennes, valid for the fifth matchday of the group stage of the UEFA Europa League 2022-2023. 
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL. 
VAVEL Logo