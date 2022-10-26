Fenerbahce vs Stade Rennes: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Europa League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Fenerbahce vs Stade Rennes match live on TV and online?
The match Fenerbahce vs Stade Rennes will not be broadcast live on TV.
What time is Fenerbahce vs Stade Rennes?
This is the kick-off time for the Fenerbahce vs Stade Rennes match on October 27, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 13:45 hrs. - Star+
Bolivia: 12:45 hrs. - Star+
Brazil: 13:45 hrs. - ESPN 4
Chile: 12:45 hrs. - Star+
Colombia: 11:45 hrs. - Star+
Ecuador: 11:45 hrs. - Star+
Spain: 18:45 hrs. - Movistar +
Mexico: 11:45 hrs. - Star+
Paraguay: 12:45 hrs. - Star+
Peru: 11:45 hrs. - Star+
Uruguay: 13:45 hrs. - Star+
Refereeing team
Referee: Novak Simović - SRB
Assistant Referees: Nikola Djorovic - SRB and Milos Simovic - SRB
Fourth official: Andrija Stojanovic - SRB
VAR: Matej Jug - SVN
AVAR: Nejc Kajtazovic - SVN
Key player at Stade Rennes
One of the players to keep in mind in Stade Rennes is Martin Terrier, the 25-year-old French-born left-sided attacker, who has played 12 games so far in his home league, in that number of matches, he already has two assists and seven goals, against Ajaccio, Brest, Auxerre, Strasbourg, Nantes and Olimpique Lyon on two occasions.
Key player in Fenerbahce
One of the most key players in Fenerbahce is Enner Valencia, the 32-year-old Ecuadorian-born center forward, has played nine games so far in his local league, in which he already has three assists and 10 goals, against Ümraniyespor twice, Kasimpasa twice and Adana Demirspor twice, Alanyaspor and Fatih Karagumruk three times.
History Fenerbahce vs Dinamo Kiev
In total, both teams have met once, the record is even as they drew that match 2-2.
Actuality - Stade Rennes
Stade Rennes has been having a good performance in their local league, because after playing 12 matches they are in the fourth position in the standings with 24 points, this score was obtained after winning seven matches, drawing three and losing two, they have also scored 25 goals and conceded 12, for a goal difference of -13.
Dynamo Kiev 0 - 1 Stade Rennes
- Last three matches
Actuality - Fenerbahce
Fenerbahce has been developing a very good role in the current edition of its local league, because after playing a total of 10 games, is in the number one position in the standings with 23 points, this after winning seven games, drawing two and losing one, leaving a goal difference of +19 after scoring 29 goals and conceding 10.
AEK Larnaca 1 - 2 Fenerbahce
- Last three matches
The match will be played at the Ülker Fenerbahce Şükrü Saraçoğlu Stadium
The match between Fenerbahce and Stade Rennes will take place at the Ülker Fenerbahce Şükrü Saraçoğlu Stadium in the city of Istanbul (Turkey), this stadium is where the Fenerbahçe Spor Kulübü Club plays its home matches, it was built in 1907 and has a capacity for approximately 55,500 spectators.
Start of transmission
