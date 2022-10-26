Sturm vs Feyenoord: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Europa League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Sturm vs Feyenoord online live in UEFA Europa League Match day 5
Group F
It is undoubtedly one of the most closed groups in the UEFA Europa League, the 4 teams arrive at match day 5 with the same points (5), but with different positions by goal difference, Feyenoord is in first position, Midtijylland in second position, Lazio in third position and Sturm is at the bottom of Group F, the four teams arrive with the same position to be the leader of the group something unusual but exciting for this Thursday.
What time is the Sturm vs Feyenoord match day 5 in the UEFA Europa League?
This is the kick-off time for the Sturm vs Feyenoord match on October 27, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Brazil: 16:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Bolivia: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Paraguay: 3:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.
Mexico: 2:00 p.m.
Panama: 2:00 p.m.
Peru: 14:00 hours
United States: 12:00 p.m. PT and 3:00 p.m. ET
Spain: 21:00 hours
UPC Arena
It is the Sturm stadium, has a capacity of 15 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on July 9, 1997, a very small stadium, but with very large fans, will be the stage where Sturm. Feyenoord will face each other in one of the tightest groups in the Europa League, looking to climb to the overall leadership, certainly a very beautiful and emblematic stadium.
Referee
The central referee in charge of the match will be referee Espen Eskás, who will undoubtedly have a difficult job with two teams fighting for three points.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so tomorrow they will have a full squad to play this UEFA Europa League match day 5 game, and we will see great players on the field.
Background
Feyenoord defeated Sturm 6-0 with goals from Danilo, David Hancko, Allariz, Oussama and a goal from Mexican Santiago Giménez, so tomorrow Feyenoord will be the clear favorite to take the three points and secure the overall leadership of the group.
How is Feyenoord coming along?
Feyenoord comes to this match in the first position only by goal difference, has 5 points and a record of one win, 2 draws and a loss, comes from a draw against Midtjylland, and will seek tomorrow to tie the leadership of the group to Sturm team that allows many goals and has only 3 goals scored, no doubt we expect a great game.
How does Sturm arrive?
Sturm arrives at match day 5 in the last position of group F with 5 points and a record of 1 game won, 2 draws and 1 lost match, a very irregular team that has to face high quality opponents, coming from a two-goal draw against Lazio and will seek to be in the top positions of the group against Feyenoord.
Good afternoon, friends of VAVEL Mexico!
Welcome to the live broadcast of Sturm vs Feyenoord, match day 5 of the UEFA Europa League. The match will take place at the UPC Arena, at 14:00 (CDMX).