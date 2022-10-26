Cruz Azul vs Chivas: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Liga MX Femenil Playoffs Match
3:14 PM4 hours ago

Azteca Stadium

It will be the stadium where Cruz Azul Femenil and Chivas Femenil will face each other in the first leg quarterfinals, it will also be the first time that the Cruz Azul Femenil team will play at the Azteca Stadium, something that will be important for them, with a capacity of 87,000 spectators, it will be crazy tomorrow to see the support of the fans.

3:09 PM4 hours ago

Stay tuned to follow Cruz Azul Femenil vs Chivas Femenil live online in the quarterfinals of the first leg of the Liga Mx Femenil.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Cruz Azul Femenil vs Chivas Femenil, live in the quarterfinals of the first leg of the Liga Mx Femenil, as well as the latest information from the Azteca Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage from VAVEL Mexico.
3:04 PM4 hours ago

Where and how to watch Cruz Azul Femenil vs Chivas Femenil online and live in the quarterfinals of the first leg in the Liga Mx Femenil

The Cruz Azul Femenil vs Chivas Femenil match will be televised on TUDN.

The match will be streamed on the VIX+ live application.

If you want to watch the match online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

2:59 PM4 hours ago

What time is the match Cruz Azul vs Chivas in the first leg quarterfinals of the Liga Mx Femenil?

This is the kick-off time for the Cruz Azul vs Chivas match on October 27, 2022 in several countries:

 Argentina: 18:00 hours

Brazil: 18:00 hours

Uruguay: 18:00 hours

Bolivia: 17:00 hours

Chile: 17:00 hours

Paraguay: 17:00 hours

Venezuela: 17:00 hours

Colombia: 4:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 4:00 p.m.

Mexico: 4:00 p.m.

Panama: 4:00 p.m.

Peru: 4:00 p.m.

United States: 2:00 p.m. PT and 5:00 p.m. ET

Spain: 23:00 hours

2:54 PM4 hours ago

Last match between them

The last time these two teams met was a few days ago in the last game of the regular tournament on match day 17, with a score of 3-0, Chivas easily defeated Cruz Azul, giving us a taste of what awaits us in the Quarterfinals, two teams eager to continue transcending in this tournament.
2:49 PM4 hours ago

Absences

None of the teams have injured or suspended players, so they will have a full roster for the first leg of the quarterfinals at the Azteca Stadium, something that many fans have been waiting for, and without a doubt a great game full of goals and emotions awaits us.
2:44 PM4 hours ago

Background

In the last 7 matches, Chivas Femenil has won 4 matches, drawn 3 and Cruz Azul has never been able to defeat Guadalajara, so tomorrow Chivas will come out as favorites to take the advantage in the first leg of the Quarterfinals and thus close at home in the second leg.
2:39 PM4 hours ago

How is Chivas Femenil coming along?

Chivas femenil arrives as the overall leader of the competition, a very powerful team that finished with 43 points and a record of 14 wins, one draw and two defeats, they are the current champions and will seek to repeat this year and take their third title in history with the help of national team players and their goal scorer Alicia Cervantes, without a doubt we expect a great match in the Quarterfinals of the Liga MX Femenil.
2:34 PM4 hours ago

How is Cruz Azul Femenil coming along?

Cruz Azul Femenil finished the tournament in 8th place with 25 points and a record of 7 wins, 4 draws and 6 losses, a team with great players that will be looking to make history by eliminating one of the favorites and the current league champions, they will have a very difficult but not impossible task with their coach Roberto Perez.
2:29 PM4 hours ago

Good afternoon, friends of VAVEL Mexico!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Cruz Azul Femenil vs Chivas Femenil match, corresponding to the quarterfinals of the first leg of the Liga Mx Femenil. The match will take place at the Estadio Azteca, at 4:00 pm (CDMX).
