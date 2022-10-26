Cruz Azul vs Chivas: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Liga MX Femenil Playoffs Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Azteca Stadium
It will be the stadium where Cruz Azul Femenil and Chivas Femenil will face each other in the first leg quarterfinals, it will also be the first time that the Cruz Azul Femenil team will play at the Azteca Stadium, something that will be important for them, with a capacity of 87,000 spectators, it will be crazy tomorrow to see the support of the fans.
Stay tuned to follow Cruz Azul Femenil vs Chivas Femenil live online in the quarterfinals of the first leg of the Liga Mx Femenil.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Cruz Azul Femenil vs Chivas Femenil, live in the quarterfinals of the first leg of the Liga Mx Femenil, as well as the latest information from the Azteca Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage from VAVEL Mexico.
Where and how to watch Cruz Azul Femenil vs Chivas Femenil online and live in the quarterfinals of the first leg in the Liga Mx Femenil
The Cruz Azul Femenil vs Chivas Femenil match will be televised on TUDN.
The match will be streamed on the VIX+ live application.
What time is the match Cruz Azul vs Chivas in the first leg quarterfinals of the Liga Mx Femenil?
This is the kick-off time for the Cruz Azul vs Chivas match on October 27, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 18:00 hours
Brazil: 18:00 hours
Uruguay: 18:00 hours
Bolivia: 17:00 hours
Chile: 17:00 hours
Paraguay: 17:00 hours
Venezuela: 17:00 hours
Colombia: 4:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 4:00 p.m.
Mexico: 4:00 p.m.
Panama: 4:00 p.m.
Peru: 4:00 p.m.
United States: 2:00 p.m. PT and 5:00 p.m. ET
Spain: 23:00 hours
Last match between them
The last time these two teams met was a few days ago in the last game of the regular tournament on match day 17, with a score of 3-0, Chivas easily defeated Cruz Azul, giving us a taste of what awaits us in the Quarterfinals, two teams eager to continue transcending in this tournament.
Absences
None of the teams have injured or suspended players, so they will have a full roster for the first leg of the quarterfinals at the Azteca Stadium, something that many fans have been waiting for, and without a doubt a great game full of goals and emotions awaits us.
Background
In the last 7 matches, Chivas Femenil has won 4 matches, drawn 3 and Cruz Azul has never been able to defeat Guadalajara, so tomorrow Chivas will come out as favorites to take the advantage in the first leg of the Quarterfinals and thus close at home in the second leg.
How is Chivas Femenil coming along?
Chivas femenil arrives as the overall leader of the competition, a very powerful team that finished with 43 points and a record of 14 wins, one draw and two defeats, they are the current champions and will seek to repeat this year and take their third title in history with the help of national team players and their goal scorer Alicia Cervantes, without a doubt we expect a great match in the Quarterfinals of the Liga MX Femenil.
How is Cruz Azul Femenil coming along?
Cruz Azul Femenil finished the tournament in 8th place with 25 points and a record of 7 wins, 4 draws and 6 losses, a team with great players that will be looking to make history by eliminating one of the favorites and the current league champions, they will have a very difficult but not impossible task with their coach Roberto Perez.
Good afternoon, friends of VAVEL Mexico!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Cruz Azul Femenil vs Chivas Femenil match, corresponding to the quarterfinals of the first leg of the Liga Mx Femenil. The match will take place at the Estadio Azteca, at 4:00 pm (CDMX).