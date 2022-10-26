Freiburg vs Olympiacos: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EUFA Europa League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Freiburg vs Olympiacos?
This is the kick-off time for the match Freiburg vs Olympiacos on October 27, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 16:00 hrs. - Star+
Bolivia: 15:00 hrs. - Star+
Brazil: 16:00 hrs. - Star+
Chile: 15:00 hrs. - Star+
Colombia: 14:00 hrs. - Star+
Ecuador: 14:00 hrs. - Star+
Spain: 21:00 hrs. - Movistar +
Mexico: 14:00 hrs. - Star+
Paraguay: 15:00 hrs. - Star+
Peru: 14:00 hrs. - Star+
Uruguay: 16:00 hrs. - Star+
Refereeing team
Referee: Kristo Tohver - EST
Assistant Referees: Karolin Kaivoja - EST and Sten Klaasen - EST
Fourth official: Juri Frischer - EST
VAR: Fedayi San - SUI
AVAR: Dennis Higler - NED
Key player at Olympiacos
One of the players to take into account in Olympiacos is Cedric Bakambu, the 31-year-old center forward born in the Democratic Republic of Congo, has played five games so far in his local league, in that number of matches, he already has one assist and three goals, these against Atromitos Athinon twice and OFI Crete.
Key player at Freiburg
One of the key players in Freiburg is Vincenzo Grifo, the 29-year-old Italian-born left-sided attacker, who has played 11 games so far in his home league, with two assists and four goals, against FC Augsburg, Stuttgart, Vfl Bochum and Werder Bremen.
History Freiburg vs Olympiacos
In total, both teams have met once, the record is in favor of Freiburg after winning that match by a score of 3-0.
Actuality - Olympiacos
Olympiacos has been having a good performance in its local league, because after playing nine matches it is in the fourth position in the standings with 17 points, this score was obtained after winning five matches, drawing two and losing two, it has also scored 14 goals and conceded seven, for a goal difference of +7.
- Last three matches
Olympiacos 1 - 2 PAOK
Panaitolikos 0 - 2 Olympiacos
Actuality - Freiburg
Freiburg has been performing well in the current edition of its local league. After playing a total of 11 matches, it is in third place in the standings with 21 points, this after winning six matches, drawing three and losing two, leaving a goal difference of +3 after scoring 16 goals and 13 five.
- Last three matches
Freiburg 2 - 1 St. Pauli
Freiburg 2 - 0 Werder Bremen
The match will be played at the Europa-Park Stadion
The match between Freiburg and Olympiacos will take place at the Europa-Park Stadion in the city of Freiburg (Germany), said stadium is where Club Sport-Club Freiburg plays its home matches, it was built in 2018 and has a capacity for approximately 34,700 spectators.
