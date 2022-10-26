Lazio vs Midtjylland: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Europa League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Speak up, Sarri!
Performance in the Europa League depends on a bad match. For the rest we did what we had to do, against Sturm Graz on the return we played most of the time with ten men. In the Europa League we completely failed in a game and that is putting us in difficulties.
Teams with a good mentality always have a motivation. I don't give much weight to the game against Atalanta, the motivation against a strong team and in a similar environment is obvious. Vecino is giving us what we expected, we were convinced that he could give us something that we might lack and he is providing it.
We must first become big in Italy, in Europe we are still behind other teams like Napoli and Milan. In the Europa League, however, apart from Sturm Graz, we are the team that has run the most.
Cancellieri has the leg like Felipe Anderson, but he doesn't have his order. It must be evaluated game by game, at the moment there is nothing predetermined. Romero can also enter the rotations. Against Sturm Graz the referee compromised a good game, difficult but correct.
The fun also infects the public. I think this is an important aspect, I think it can help to achieve results. We hope to continue on this path, without enthusiasm turning into euphoria.
Lazzari only suffered an injury, but has nothing structurally. Milinkovic on alert? We'll go straight on our way.
Everyone's participation in not wanting to suffer is something important and growing. Thanks to this, scoring can become difficult, in addition to the tactical aspect.
The Olympic terrain worries me because there is no difficult solution to solve in the short term. For the way we play, that's a big handicap.
Luis Alberto has hip pain, mentally he has nothing. Yesterday he trained, today we will see how he is. He suffered only one illness.
We will have to retreat somewhere during the World Cup break, hopefully not in Argentina for a speech related to weather conditions.”
Likely Lazio!
How do you get to Lazio?
Speak up, Caselle!
"Tomorrow is a very important game for us. Football moves fast and the last game against Lazio offered different moments and situations, just as there may not be all the same players on the pitch tomorrow. But of course we will always look to the last game and we will analyze what we did well and what we struggled with."
"People think the match at the MCH Arena was easy for us, but it wasn't. We had to defend a lot and scored some good goals, but when we were leading 2-0, they had great opportunities to get back in the game."
"Sometimes it's the margins that determine whether you win or lose. In decisive moments we were very good and we never relaxed, no matter how the game progressed."
"We're not looking for a draw. When you do that, you're more likely to lose. We don't have the idea that a draw is enough. Lazio are too good to settle for defending. So we're going to try to win the game and we'll have to see what happens from there."
"Sometimes you think that today is going to be difficult, and then it happens that your team has a great day, while the opponent is not so fit. If I've learned anything in football, it's that you shouldn't speculate too much: play your best as you can and face the game as best you can."
"Nobody expected the group to be this close. At this point, all teams can advance, which means there could be surprises at the end of the group. Anything can happen, so it's going to be an intense, mental battle, and I think the most focused team have a better chance of getting a result."
"It's going to be a good game. I'm a coach who always puts my focus on the next game, but in this particular case there is, of course, extra tension because it's such a big and important game."
"Immobile is an important player for Lazio with many qualities, and they can attack differently without him. However, that doesn't change the fact that they are a strong team. Immobile is good at making deep runs, but a player like Pedro it's also."
"I coached Pedro when he was at Barcelona in his youth. He is a fantastic player and he had a phenomenal performance with Pep Guardiola in the club's first team, where he was an important player and won many trophies."
"But I'm not a coach who likes to highlight individual profiles. Lazio have a good team with a lot of amazing players, so it's going to be tough no matter who they bring to the pitch."
Likely Midtjylland!
How does Midtjylland arrive?
GROUP
2. Midtjylland - 5
3. Lazio - 5
4. Sturm - 5.