Ludogorets vs Real Betis: Live Stream, Scores Update and How to Watch on TV in Europa League

Possible Real Betis line-up
For his part, Pellegrini may field the following eleven to face Ludogorets. Bravo, Sabaly, Edgar, Felix, Miranda, Guido, Paul, Joaquin, Rodri, Fekir and Willian Jose.
Possible Ludogorets lineup
Simundza may field the following eleven to face Betis. Padt, Witry, Nedyalkov, Plastun, Cicinho, Piotrowski, Cafumana, Tekpetey, Cauly, Rick and Thiago.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Ludogorets vs Real Betis of 27th October 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 14:45 PM,
Bolivia: 14:45 PM.
Brazil: 14:45 PM.
Chile: 13:45 PM.
Colombia: 12:45 PM.
Ecuador: 12:45 PM.
USA (ET): 12:45 PM.
Spain: 18:45 PM,
Mexico: 13:45 PM.
Paraguay: 14:45 PM.
Peru: 14:45 PM.
Uruguay: 14:45 PM.
Venezuela: 13:45 PM.
Where to watch
The match between Ludogorets vs Real Betis of matchday 5 of the Europa League can be seen on Gol Play channel at 18.45 hours.
History between them
These teams have only met on one occasion. The only match they have played was in the first leg of the Europa League. Real Betis managed to win 3-2 in a crazy match where Real Betis took a two-goal lead. The visitors tried to press but were unable to tie the game.
Europa League qualification
Real Betis has already qualified for the next round of this championship. Pellegrini's team has ten points, three points ahead of their rivals. In this match, a draw would be enough to seal the passage as first of the group.
Europa League qualification
Ludogorets are in second place with seven points, three points behind the leaders. Their pursuers are Roma, who have four points. With a draw, they would secure a place in the round of 16 of this competition. On the last matchday they will travel to Italy to face the direct rival of this group, Roma.
Real Betis' last match
For their part, Pellegrini's team broke their positive streak at the Benito Villamarín. The green-and-whites lost on matchday 11 of LaLiga against Atlético de Madrid by the minimum, 1-2. The first points at their stadium were dropped by the Sevillians who held on in the first half, which ended 0-0, but in the second half Griezmann's good form was not to be endured. In twenty minutes, the Frenchman scored a brace and put, practically, the three points in the colchonero's pocket. Earlier, Luiz Henriquez scored but the goal was disallowed by the VAR. The home side tried to come back and Fekir's goal, from a free kick, put the spirits on edge and increased the nerves of the fans of the visiting team. In the last play of the game, Álex Moreno, with a header, hit the crossbar with the ball. In the end, Cholo's side took all three points.
Ludogorets' last match
Ludogorets continue to stalk the first-placed team with their narrow 1-0 win over Botev Plovdiv. The Bulgarian team has two games in hand and is now two points behind leaders CSKA Sofia. The first half of the match ended 0-0. Just past the hour mark, Piotrowski scored the winning goal to give Simundza's team the three points.
