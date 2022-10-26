Omonia vs Real Sociedad: Live Stream, Scores Update and How to Watch in Europa League

ADVERTISEMENT
Real Sociedad's possible line-up
For his part, Imanol Alguacil may line up with the following eleven to face Omonia. Remiro, Gorosabel, Elustondo, Zubeldia, Diego Rico, Zubimendi, Guevara, Illaramendi, Kubo, Fernandez and Karrikaburu.
Omonia's possible lineup
Ferrera may field the following eleven to face Real Sociedad. Uzoho, Lang, Lecjaks, Matthews, Yuste, Cassama, Charalampous, Papoulis, Ansarifard, Bruno and Loizou.
History between the two
These teams have met on one occasion. The first leg at the Reale Arena was the only meeting between the two sides. Real Sociedad won by the narrowest of margins, 2-1, in a match in which Soeloth came to the Basque side's rescue to take the three points.
Ferrera's statement
"Our future in Europe depends on what we get out of tomorrow's game. If we want to stay in Europe we will have to do better than we did against Sheriff. We have to get at least one point in the hope that Sheriff will lose, or win and hope that they won't win. We have to believe that it is possible. If we start the game without hope it will be impossible. To be honest I have only had three training sessions with my players, and it is going to be very difficult to see tactical modifications."
Europa League standings
Real Sociedad is in first place with a full house of victories. 12 points out of a possible 12 for the Basque team, which already has a place in the next round of the Europa League but must confirm the first place, as Manchester United is chasing them with nine points.
Real Sociedad's last match
Imanol Alguacil's team lost in Pucela by the minimum, 1-0, against Real Valladolid. The match was very intense and with a high level and intensity, and several goals were seen, where the VAR intervened to nullify it. In the first quarter of an hour of the match, Sergio León scored the only goal of the match. Earlier, Monchu had scored but the goal did not make it onto the scoreboard. At the end of the first half, Kubo scored but it was not enough because it was disallowed. And in the final stretch, the VAR would appear again to cancel Zubimendi's goal.
Omonia's last match
The Cypriot team lost convincingly against the league leaders. Paphos put them 3-0 down. The first half saw only one goal, Semedo's, coming at the half hour mark. The first 45 minutes ended 1-0. Valakari put the second goal on the scoreboard, from the penalty spot. And Semedo, again, put the icing on the cake with the third and final goal.
