West Ham vs Silkeborg IF: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Conference League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
How to watch West Ham vs Silkeborg Live Stream on TV and Online?
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the West Ham vs Silkeborg live match, as well as the latest information from the London Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch West Ham vs Silkeborg Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch West Ham vs Silkeborg live streaming: Star+
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is West Ham vs Silkeborg for Conference League?
This is the kickoff time for the West Ham vs Silkeborg match on October 27, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 4:00 PM on Star+
Bolivia: 3:00 PM on Star+
Brazil: 4:00 PM on Star+
Chile: 3:00 PM on Star+
Colombia: 2:00 PM on Star+
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on Star+
USA (ET): 3:00 PM on Paramount+
Spain: 9:00 PM on Movistar+
Mexico: 2:00 PM on Star+
Paraguay: 3:00 PM on Star+
Peru: 2:00 PM on Star+
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on Star+
Last match
The last match between the two was on September 15. The victory was won by West Ham with a score of 2 to 3 with goals from Craig Dawson, Gianluca Scamacca and Manuel Lanzini.
Key player - Silkeborg
Despite the few points they have earned, Silkeborg has scored a lot of goals and that is what has them in second place in the group, close to qualifying for the next round, and one of their best strikers is Kasper Kusk, who already has three goals and an assist.
Key player - West Ham
In this Conference League, West Ham has been an outstanding team that has achieved a winning streak in this competition, this is thanks to their great team and one of their most prominent players has been Gianluca Scamacca who has four goals in four games.
Silkeborg
The Danish team is divided. It has lost two matches and won two, so it has six points in the four matchdays of the group stage. Even so, they are in second place in the group with the biggest goal difference, with an eight-goal advantage. In their local league, they are in fourth place and have 21 points.
West Ham
West Ham is undefeated leader of its group. They have taken twelve points out of a possible twelve and have practically qualified for the next round. In the Premier League, the outlook is a little more complicated but not so much. They have 14 points from 12 matches and are in 10th place with the same points as Brentford.
Stadium
The designated stadium for this match is the London Olympic Stadium or simply the London Stadium. This stadium, located in the English capital, is situated within the London Olympic Park. It has hosted the 2012 Olympic Games and the Paralympic Games of the same year. This arena is relatively new, as its construction began in 2008 and was inaugurated before the Olympic Games. Since the 2016-17 season, it became West Ham's home after leaving its former stadium, the Boleyn Ground. It has a capacity of 66,000 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the Europe Conference League: West Ham vs Silkeborg Live Updates!
My name is Sofia Arevalo and i will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.