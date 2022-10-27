Leones Negros vs Venados FC: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Liga Expansion MX

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Leones Negros vs Venados FC in the Liga Expansion MX
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Leones Negros vs Venados FC match in the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Liga Expansion MX.
What time is Leones Negros vs Venados FC match for Liga Expansion MX?
This is the start time of the game Leones Negros vs Venados FC of October 28th 2022 in several countries:
México: 29:05 horas CDMX, Vix
Argentina: 22:05 horas
Chile: 22:05 horas
Colombia: 19:05 horas
Perú: 19:05 horas
EE.UU.: 20:05 horas ET
Ecuador: 19:05 horas
Uruguay: 21:05 horas
Paraguay: 20:05 horas
España: 03:05 horas
Where and how to watch Leones Negros de la UDG vs. Venados FC and live stream
The match will be broadcasted on Vix, Fox Sports, ESPN, TVC, Claro and Hi Sports,
If you want to watch Leones Negros de la UDG vs Venados FC in streaming you can watch it on Vix+, Fox Sports Premium, Star+ and Claro Video.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Antecedents
Leones and Venados have only met on 26 occasions, with 14 wins for the Jalisco team, 4 draws and 8 wins for Venados, so both teams will be looking for a win to close the gap and earn a ticket to the semifinals of the playoffs, in search of the title.
Venados FC 2-0 U. de G., 25 Oct, 2022 , Ascenso BBVA MX
U. de G. 4-0 Venados FC, 7 Aug, 2022, Ascenso BBVA MX
U. de G. 0-1 Venados FC, 23 Feb, 2022 , Ascenso BBVA MX
Venados FC 0-1 U. de G., 3 Nov, 2021, Ascenso BBVA MX
U. de G. 1-1 Venados FC, 11 Feb, 2021. Ascenso BBVA MX
How are the Leones coming?
The Leones are coming off a 2-0 loss in the first leg against Venados in the last match, having won 2, drawn 1 and lost 2 of their last 5 matches, so they can look for confidence in this group and be able to get the ticket to the semifinals.
Venados FC 2-0 U. de G., 25 Oct, 2022, Ascenso BBVA MX
Atlético Morelia 0-1 U. de G., 13 Oct, 2022, Ascenso BBVA MX
U. de G. 0-2 Celaya, 4 Oct, 2022, Ascenso BBVA MX
Dorados de Sinaloa 0-2 U. de G., 28 Sep, 2022, Ascenso BBVA MX
U. de G. 2-2 Atlante, 25 Sep, 2022, Ascenso BBVA MX
How are Venados coming?
Los Alacranes won 2-0 against Leones Negros, in the previous duel of the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2022, in their last 5 duels they have a very good streak, having 1 draw, 1 loss and 3 wins.
Venados FC 2-0 U. de G., 25 Oct, 2022, Ascenso BBVA MX
Venados FC 4-2 Tepatitlán FC, 19 Oct, 2022, Ascenso BBVA MX
Cimarrones de Sonora 1-1 Venados FC, 12 Oct, 2022, Ascenso BBVA MX
Venados FC 3-0 Tlaxcala FC, 4 Oct, 2022, Ascenso BBVA MX
Tapatío 1-0 Venados FC, 29 Sep, 2022, Ascenso BBVA MX
Watch out for this Leones player
Martin Galván, 29 year old Mexican forward, has been in charge of being the scorer of his team in the last seasons, his performance in the team has been good, in 15 games played he scored 4 goals, so the player needs to close the tournament in a better way and take his team to the next phase.
Watch out for this Venados player
Mauro Pérez Guadarrama, 22-year-old Mexican center forward, has been the goal scorer for the Mérida team in recent seasons, his performance in the team has been good, in 19 games played he scored 7 goals, the player needs to close the tournament in a better way in the Liguilla, because in the last game against Leones Negros, he scored a double, so that can give him confidence for this duel.
They have the advantage
Venados de Mérida won the first leg with a brace by Mauro Pérez as home team against Leones Negros, so they can afford to lose by a one-goal difference or get a draw, while Guadalajara's team needs to win to tie the aggregate or definitely win the series, in case of an aggregate draw they would go through due to their better position in the table, being in third place.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the telecast of Leones Negros de la UDG vs Venados FC, corresponding to the second leg of the Quarterfinals of the Liga de Expansión MX. The match will take place at Estadio Jalisco at 8:05 pm.