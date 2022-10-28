Toluca vs Tigres Women’s: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates Playoffs in Liga MX Femenil 2022
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
8:19 PM35 minutes ago

Tune in here Toluca vs Tigres Women’s Live Score in Liga MX Femenil 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Toluca vs Tigres Women’s match for the Liga MX Femenil 2022 on VAVEL US.
8:19 PM35 minutes ago

What time is Toluca vs Tigres Women’s match for Liga MX Femenil 2022?

This is the start time of the game Toluca vs Tigres Women’s of October 28th in several countries:

Argentina: 9:00 PM to be confirmed

Bolivia: 8:00 PM to be confirmed

Brazil: 9:00 PM to be confirmed

Chile: 9:00 PM to be confirmed

Colombia: 7:00 PM to be confirmed

Ecuador: 7:00 PM to be confirmed

United States (ET): 8:00 PM on TUDN

Spain: 2:00 AM

Mexico: 7:00 PM on ViX

Paraguay: 9:00 PM to be confirmed

Peru: 7:00 PM to be confirmed

Uruguay: 9:00 PM to be confirmed

8:18 PM35 minutes ago

Background Toluca vs Tigres Women’s

The Felinas have a clear dominance in the last five games they have faced the Red Devils, as they have four wins and one draw, and in their most recent visit to the State of Mexico they were victorious.

Toluca 1-4 Tigres Femenil, Apertura 2022

Toluca 2-2 Tigres Femenil, Clausura 2022

Tigres 4-0 Toluca Women's Soccer Team, Apertura 2021

Tigres 2-0 Toluca Women, Clausura 2021

Toluca 1-2 Tigres Women's, Apertura 2020

8:18 PM36 minutes ago

Key player Tigres Women’s

The felines have the offensive power to generate danger up front, but especially with Mia Fishel, who was the goal scorer of the championship with 17 goals and scoring every 81 minutes, that is, a goal per game, which makes her the player to watch for this match.
Image: Agency
Image: Agency
8:17 PM36 minutes ago

Key player Toluca Women’s

Mariel Román was the Scarlets' top scorer with eight goals and can make the difference if she has a ball in the box, so she should be supplied with balls to generate danger.
8:17 PM36 minutes ago

Last lineup Tigres Women’s

1 Ceci Santiago, 3 Bianca Sierra, 4 Greta Espinoza, 6 Nancy Antonio, 7 Liliana Mercado, 14 Lizbeth Ovalle, 15 Cristina Ferral, 17 Natalia Villarreal, 9 Sandra Mayor, 10 Mía Fishel, 29 Uchena Kanu.
8:17 PM36 minutes ago

Last lineup Toluca Women’s

29 Wnedy Toledo, 2 Yamanic Martínez, 3 Jazmín López, 13 Laura Parra, 15 Karla Martínez, 5 Zulma Hernández, 10 Brenda Da Graca, 19 Liliana Rodríguez, 22 Patrica Jardón, 9 Mariel Román, 25 María Sánchez.
8:17 PM37 minutes ago

Tigres Women: avoid surprises

Tigres Femenil finished in third place in the general table, but they cannot afford to be overconfident and will have to prove that they are ready for great things, especially if they have to fight with Rayadas and Chivas. They also have the goal-scoring champion and were the best offensive team with 48 goals.
8:17 PM37 minutes ago

Toluca: to make a splash

Toluca Femenil returned to the Liguilla after several months and did so on the last matchday as visitors by beating León. Their mission now, given their opponents, will be to win everything and lose nothing, although the key will be to gain an advantage in the first leg in order to have hope for the second leg; they could also draw inspiration from the men's team that reached the Grand Final.
8:17 PM37 minutes ago

The Kick-off

The Toluca vs Tigres Women’s match will be played at the Nemesio Diez Stadium, in Toluca, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 pm ET.
8:17 PM37 minutes ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga MX Femenil 2022: Toluca vs Tigres Women’s!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo