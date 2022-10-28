Toluca vs Tigres Women’s: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates Playoffs in Liga MX Femenil 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Toluca vs Tigres Women’s Live Score in Liga MX Femenil 2022
What time is Toluca vs Tigres Women’s match for Liga MX Femenil 2022?
This is the start time of the game Toluca vs Tigres Women’s of October 28th in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 PM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 8:00 PM to be confirmed
Brazil: 9:00 PM to be confirmed
Chile: 9:00 PM to be confirmed
Colombia: 7:00 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 7:00 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 8:00 PM on TUDN
Spain: 2:00 AM
Mexico: 7:00 PM on ViX
Paraguay: 9:00 PM to be confirmed
Peru: 7:00 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 9:00 PM to be confirmed
Background Toluca vs Tigres Women’s
The Felinas have a clear dominance in the last five games they have faced the Red Devils, as they have four wins and one draw, and in their most recent visit to the State of Mexico they were victorious.
Toluca 1-4 Tigres Femenil, Apertura 2022
Toluca 2-2 Tigres Femenil, Clausura 2022
Tigres 4-0 Toluca Women's Soccer Team, Apertura 2021
Tigres 2-0 Toluca Women, Clausura 2021
Toluca 1-2 Tigres Women's, Apertura 2020
Key player Tigres Women’s
The felines have the offensive power to generate danger up front, but especially with Mia Fishel, who was the goal scorer of the championship with 17 goals and scoring every 81 minutes, that is, a goal per game, which makes her the player to watch for this match.
Key player Toluca Women’s
Mariel Román was the Scarlets' top scorer with eight goals and can make the difference if she has a ball in the box, so she should be supplied with balls to generate danger.
Last lineup Tigres Women’s
1 Ceci Santiago, 3 Bianca Sierra, 4 Greta Espinoza, 6 Nancy Antonio, 7 Liliana Mercado, 14 Lizbeth Ovalle, 15 Cristina Ferral, 17 Natalia Villarreal, 9 Sandra Mayor, 10 Mía Fishel, 29 Uchena Kanu.
Last lineup Toluca Women’s
29 Wnedy Toledo, 2 Yamanic Martínez, 3 Jazmín López, 13 Laura Parra, 15 Karla Martínez, 5 Zulma Hernández, 10 Brenda Da Graca, 19 Liliana Rodríguez, 22 Patrica Jardón, 9 Mariel Román, 25 María Sánchez.
Tigres Women: avoid surprises
Tigres Femenil finished in third place in the general table, but they cannot afford to be overconfident and will have to prove that they are ready for great things, especially if they have to fight with Rayadas and Chivas. They also have the goal-scoring champion and were the best offensive team with 48 goals.
Toluca: to make a splash
Toluca Femenil returned to the Liguilla after several months and did so on the last matchday as visitors by beating León. Their mission now, given their opponents, will be to win everything and lose nothing, although the key will be to gain an advantage in the first leg in order to have hope for the second leg; they could also draw inspiration from the men's team that reached the Grand Final.
The Kick-off
The Toluca vs Tigres Women’s match will be played at the Nemesio Diez Stadium, in Toluca, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 pm ET.
