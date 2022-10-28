Mallorca vs Espanyol: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Mallorca vs Espanyol match for LaLiga?
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Bolivia: 3:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM on Star +, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN3
Chile: 3:00 PM
Colombia: 2:00 PM
Ecuador: 2:00 PM
USA (ET): 3:00 PM on ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes + y ESPN +
Spain: 9:00 PM on Movistar Laliga, Movistar+
Mexico: 2:00 PM on Sky HD y Blue To Go VE
Paraguay: 3:00 PM
Peru: 2:00 PM
Uruguay: 3:00 PM
Key player - Espanyol
In Espanyol, the presence of Joselu stands out. The 32-year-old Spanish striker is the team's star so far this season due to his effectiveness in attack. In the current Spanish league he has scored seven goals in 11 games played, where he has been a starter in all of them. He has a total of 990 minutes.
Key player - Mallorca
In Mallorca, the presence of Vedrat Muriqi stands out. The 28-year-old Kosovar striker is the team's star so far this season due to his effectiveness in attack. In the current Spanish league he has scored five goals in nine games played, where he has been a starter in all of them. He has played 779 minutes in total.
Mallorca vs Espanyol history
These two teams have met 59 times. The statistics are evenly matched, as each team emerged victorious on 24 occasions, to leave a balance of 11 draws.
In LaLiga...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in LaLiga, we count 54 duels, where the numbers are even, with 23 wins for each team, leaving a balance of eight draws.
If we take into account the number of times Mallorca has been at home against Espanyol in LaLiga, there are 27 matches, where the Pirates have the advantage with 19 wins over the three that the Pericos have won, and the five draws that have taken place.
Espanyol
Espanyol is not going through a good moment. Although in the last five games they have only lost once, the team has not been able to find victory very often either, so they need to win in order to climb further up the table.
Mallorca
Mallorca comes to this match with very positive feelings, after the victory at Valencia, which they hope will be the boost they need to recover the path they were on until mid-September when they started their bad streak.