Mallorca vs Espanyol: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch LaLiga Match
Image: SR Deportes

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Mallorca vs Espanyol live match, as well as the latest information from the Son Moix Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Mallorca vs Espanyol Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the match  Mallorca vs Espanyol match your option is: ESPN Deportes and ESPN Deportes +

If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is Mallorca vs Espanyol match for LaLiga?

This is the start time of the game Mallorca vs Espanyol of October 28th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 4:00 PM
Bolivia: 3:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM on Star +, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN3
Chile: 3:00 PM
Colombia: 2:00 PM
Ecuador: 2:00 PM
USA (ET): 3:00 PM on ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes + y ESPN +
Spain: 9:00 PM on Movistar Laliga, Movistar+
Mexico: 2:00 PM on Sky HD y Blue To Go VE
Paraguay: 3:00 PM
Peru: 2:00 PM
Uruguay: 3:00 PM

Key player - Espanyol

In Espanyol, the presence of Joselu stands out. The 32-year-old Spanish striker is the team's star so far this season due to his effectiveness in attack. In the current Spanish league he has scored seven goals in 11 games played, where he has been a starter in all of them. He has a total of 990 minutes.

Key player - Mallorca

In Mallorca, the presence of Vedrat Muriqi stands out. The 28-year-old Kosovar striker is the team's star so far this season due to his effectiveness in attack. In the current Spanish league he has scored five goals in nine games played, where he has been a starter in all of them. He has played 779 minutes in total.

Mallorca vs Espanyol history

These two teams have met 59 times. The statistics are evenly matched, as each team emerged victorious on 24 occasions, to leave a balance of 11 draws.

In LaLiga...

Referring only to the times they have faced each other in LaLiga, we count 54 duels, where the numbers are even, with 23 wins for each team, leaving a balance of eight draws.

If we take into account the number of times Mallorca has been at home against Espanyol in LaLiga, there are 27 matches, where the Pirates have the advantage with 19 wins over the three that the Pericos have won, and the five draws that have taken place.

Espanyol

Espanyol is not going through a good moment. Although in the last five games they have only lost once, the team has not been able to find victory very often either, so they need to win in order to climb further up the table.

Mallorca

Mallorca comes to this match with very positive feelings, after the victory at Valencia, which they hope will be the boost they need to recover the path they were on until mid-September when they started their bad streak.

The match will be played at the Son Moix Stadium

The Mallorca vs Espanyol match will be played at the Son Moix Stadium, located in the city of Palma, Spain. This stadium, inaugurated in 1999, has a capacity for 20,500 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of LaLiga match: Mallorca vs Espanyol Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
