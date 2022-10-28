Pachuca vs Rayadas Women's: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Liga MX Femenil Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned for the Pachuca Femenil vs Rayadas live stream.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Pachuca Femenil vs Rayadas live, as well as the latest information from the Hidalgo Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Pachuca Femenil vs Rayadas live online
The match will be broadcast on Fox Sports channel.
Pachuca Femenil vs Rayadas can be tuned in from the live streams on Fox Sports App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Rayadas' final lineup
A. Godínez; R. Bernal, A. Calderón, M. Cadena, V. Del Campo; Y. Franco, B. Olivieri, D. García; C. Burkenroad, A. Aviléz, D. Solís.
Latest Pachuca Femenil lineup
E. Barreras; D. Arias, S. Cortés, Y. Madrid, J. Tenorio, K. Díaz; K. Nieto, M. Campa; L. Martínez, C. Corral.
Rayadas Statements
Diana García spoke prior to this match: "We are happy, hungry to get through the first half, during the tournament we have been improving, we are going from less to more, that has helped us to be in a synergy to arrive in the best way".
"Throughout the season we had ups and downs, in the end we managed to raise the collective and individual level, last tournament we stayed in the semifinals and we have the conviction that even if it is Pachuca, our goal is to be champions."
"More than a rival to beat, the capacity we have individually is impressive, we have a great internal competition."
"We learn from our mistakes, I know that right now it was Pachuca and it is the rival that eliminated us last tournament, but we have worked on not making the same mistakes and improving ".
How are Rayadas coming?
Rayadas finished the tournament in second place overall, with 42 points, the result of 13 wins, three draws and one loss. In the last game of the regular season, they beat Santos four goals to nil.
How does Pachuca Femenil arrive?
Pachuca Femenil comes into this match in seventh place in the overall standings with 25 points. Throughout the tournament they accumulated eight wins, eight losses and one draw. In their last game, they lost three goals to one against Mazatlán. The Hidalgo team will be looking to reach the final and win the cup.
The Pachuca Femenil vs Rayadas match will be played at Estadio Hidalgo
The Pachuca Femenil vs Rayadas match will be played at the Estadio Universitario, located in Pachuca, Hidalgo. The stadium has a capacity of 650,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Pachuca Femenil vs Rayadas match, corresponding to the first leg quarterfinals of the Liga MX Femenil. The match will take place at the Hidalgo Stadium at 17:05 hours.