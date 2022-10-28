Tijuana vs America Women's: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Liga MX Femenil Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Tijuana Femenil vs América Femenil live online
The match will be broadcasted on TUDN channel.
Tijuana Femenil vs América Femenil can be tuned in from ViX App live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the Tijuana Femenil vs América Femenil Liga MX Femenil quarterfinal first leg match?
This is the kickoff time for the Tijuana Femenil vs América Femenil match on October 28, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 23:00 hrs.
Brazil: 23:00 hrs.
Chile: 23:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 23:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 23:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 22:00 hrs.
Venezuela: 22:00 hrs.
Colombia: 21:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 21:00 hrs:
Mexico: 21:00 hrs.
Panama: 21:00 hrs.
Peru: 21:00 hrs.
United States: 19:00 PT and 23:00 ET hrs.
Spain: 04:00 hrs.
América Femenil Statements
Ángel Villacampa spoke after the victory in the last matchday: "Against Pumas we played badly, worse than today, however the score was more favorable for us, today we stopped doing things in attack and that worries me with a view to the playoffs".
"We have to improve and let's hope we can do it to face the first quarterfinal match."
"The league has been in existence for a short time, but it is growing quite strongly and today I am happy to be in charge of a group.
How is América Femenil coming along?
América arrives to the playoffs after finishing the regular season in fourth place in the overall standings, after eleven wins, three draws and three defeats, totaling 36 points. The Coapa team beat Querétaro in their last game of the regular phase by the minimum score, so they are in good spirits.
How do Xolos Femenil fare?
Tijuana accumulated 29 points in the regular phase, the result of eight wins, five draws and four defeats, one of their best tournaments. On the last matchday, the Tijuana team surprisingly lost to Tigres Femenil by five goals to two. Tijuana will be looking for a victory in this match that will support them in the second leg at the Azteca in their quest to qualify for the next phase.
The match will be played at Estadio Caliente.
The match Tijuana Femenil vs América Femenil will be played at Estadio Caliente, located in Zacatecas, Zacatecas. The stadium has capacity for 31,388 people.
