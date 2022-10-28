Brentford vs Wolves: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Brentford vs Wolves for Premier League match?
This is the start time of the game Brentford vs Wolves of 23th October in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Bolivia: 10:00 AM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Chile: 10:00 AM
Colombia: 9:00 AM
Ecuador: 9:00 AM
USA (ET): 10:00 AM
Spain: 16:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Paraguay: 10:00 AM
Peru: 10:00 AM
Uruguay: 11:00 AM
Venezuela: 10:00 AM
Watch out for this Wolves player:
Portugal's Daniel Podence will be looking from the left flank to crack Crystal Palace's defense with his speed and great dribbling, thanks to his short stature and good quality.
Podence has found the back of the net this season but still needs to bring more to his team so they can look for more wins.
Watch out for this Brentford player:
The player to watch for this match will be the attacking midfielder, Josh Dasilva, the current Attacking Midfielder has been an important piece in this start of the season for Brentford and he proved it by scoring last match, now, he will look to break the nets again and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.
Wolves final lineup:
Jose Sa; J. Castro, T. Gomes, M. Kilman, Nelson Semedo; M. Luiz, J. Moutinho; G. Guedes, Daniel Podence, Adama Traoré; D. Costa.
Last Brentford line-up:
D. Raya; A. Hickey, M. Rasmussen, P. Jansson, B. Mee, R. Henry; J. Dasilva, C. Norgaard, M. Jensen; B. Mbeumo, I. Toney.
Background:
Brentford and Wolves have met on a total of 24 occasions (10 wins for Brentford, 2 draws and 12 wins for Wolves) where the balance is slightly in favor of the visitors. In terms of goals, both teams tend to score against each other, with 38 goals for the home side and 38 for the visitors. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 23 of last season where Brentford lost 1-2 to Wolves.
About the Stadium:
The Brentford Community Stadium is a soccer and rugby venue located in the city of Brentford, there plays as home Brentford FC, a team that belongs to the first division of soccer in England or better known as the Premier League. It has a capacity for 17 250 spectators, the first soccer match at the stadium was held on September 1, 2020, when Brentford drew 2-2 against Oxford United in a pre-season friendly.
Little by little they want to get back on track
The Wolves team has suffered too much in this first part of the season as they are currently in the relegation zone in 19th place overall with 12 games played, which have yielded 2 wins, 3 draws and 7 defeats, totaling 9 points. Likewise, in the statistics they have 5 goals for and 18 goals against, leaving them with a difference of -13 goals. Last match they faced Leicester City, suffering a defeat at Molineux Stadium by a score of 4 goals.
Winning at home
The Brentford team so far has had a good start to the season as they are currently in 10th place in the overall table with 12 games played that have been divided into 3 wins, 5 draws and 4 defeats that have added up to a total of 14 points. Likewise, in the statistics they have 18 goals and 21 away goals, resulting in a -3 goal difference. Last match they faced Aston Villa and lost by an abrupt score of 4-0.
Halfway through the Premier League season
The 2022-23 season has reached its halfway point in England still being the best league in the world due to the high level presented by most of the clubs that have participated in these rounds. All clubs, along with 3 new guests, will be looking to achieve great feats throughout this season that will be involved in a modified calendar due to the FIFA World Cup in November. Likewise, the teams will fight for the qualifying places for European tournaments and to be present in the big six of the Premier League, however, the real objective is one; to be crowned as the new champions of England. In this matchday, Brentford and Wolves will face each other in one of the most uneven duels of the season, as Wolves are in relegation positions and have had a very difficult season, contrary to Brentford, who have had a regular season, being in the middle of the general table.
Kick-off time
The Brentford vs Wolves match will be played at Brentford Community Stadium, in Brentford, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 am ET.
