West Brom vs Sheffield United: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship Match
Foto: VAVEL

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the West Brom vs Sheffield United live match, as well as the latest information from The Hawthorns.

How to watch West Brom vs Sheffield United Live Stream on TV and Online?

The West Brom vs Sheffield United match will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is West Brom vs Sheffield United match for EFL Championship?

This is the start time of the game West Brom vs Sheffield United of October 29th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 8:30 AM on Star +
Bolivia: 7:30 AM on Star +
Brazil: 8:30 AM on Star +
Chile: 7:30 AM on Star +
Colombia: 6:30 AM on Star +
Ecuador: 6:30 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 7:30 AM on ESPN +
Spain: 1:30 PM en DAZN 2, Movistar+, DAZN
Mexico: 6:30 AM on Star +
Paraguay: 7:30 AM on Star +
Peru: 7:30 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 8:30 AM on Star +

Key Player - Sheffield United

In Sheffield United the presence of Iliman Baroy stands out. The 22-year-old Senegalese striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far this season. In the current EFL Championship he has six goals and one assist in 16 games played, where he has started 14 of them. He has a total of 1,232 minutes.

Key player - West Brom

In West Brom, the presence of Jed Wallace stands out. The 28-year-old English striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current EFL Championship he has three goals in 16 games played, where he has started all of them. He has 1,408 minutes in total.

West Brom vs Sheffield United history

These two teams have met 118 times. The statistics are in favor of West Brom, who have been victorious on 47 occasions, while Sheffield United have won on 44 occasions, leaving a balance of 27 draws.

In the EFL Championship...

Referring to the times they have faced each other in the EFL Championship, we count 34 duels, where the numbers are in favor of West Brom with 15 victories, while Sheffield United has won 13, for a balance of six draws. 

If we take into account the number of times West Brom have played at home against Sheffield United in the EFL Championship, there are 17 matches, where the Albion have the advantage with nine wins over the six that the Sabres have won, and the two draws that have taken place.

Sheffield United

Sheffield United is not going through a good moment lately. They have not been able to win six games and their performance has started to decline. At the moment they are fifth in the standings with 26 points, but they need to win to avoid losing more ground.

West Brom

West Bromwich comes into this match needing to recover from two recent defeats in the competition and just one win in the last five games played. There is a lot of concern, as they occupy the penultimate place in the table with 14 units, so they are obliged to get a victory that will allow them to breathe and get out of the bad streak.

The match will be played at The Hawthorns

The West Brom vs Sheffield United match will be played at The Hawthorns, located in the city of West Bromwich, England. This venue, inaugurated in 1900, has a capacity for 26,287 spectators.

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the EFL Championship match: West Brom vs Sheffield United Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
