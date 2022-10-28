Brighton vs Chelsea: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match
Stay tuned for Brighton vs Chelsea Premier League 2022

In a moment we will present you all the facts, statistics and much more of this match that will surely have great emotions; Brighton receives Chelsea in the 14th round of the Premier League. You can't miss it!
How and where to watch Brighton vs Chelsea live online in the Premier League

The match will be broadcasted in USA through the Universo ad Telemundo Deportes. 

You can also find it in the NBC Sports App. 

If you prefer to follow the broadcast LIVE on the internet, remember that VAVEL USA is your best option. 

Latest Chelsea lineup

This is how Potter's team came out for his previous match: 

1. KEPA; 32. CUCURELLA, 6. THIAGO SILVA, 14. T. CHALOBAH, 17. R. STERLING, 8. M. KOVAČIĆ, 5. JORGINHO, 23. C. GALLAGHER, 10. C. PULISIC , 29. K. HAVERTZ and 9. P. AUBAMEYANG.

Latest Brighton lineup

De Zerbi sent out these 11 starters in the previous day's match: 

ROBERT SANCHEZ; 4. A. WEBSTER, 5. L. DUNK, 34. J. VELTMAN, 11. L. TROSSARD, 25. M. CAICEDO, 10. A. MAC ALLISTER, 7. S. MARCH, 13. P. GROSS, 14. A. LALLANA and 18. D. WELBECK. 

Chelsea's key player

Sterling is a player who has contributed a lot to Chelsea's offense this season. 

Currently the English striker has already participated with three goals, but also moving at an impressive speed in the offensive sector, so he will be indispensable for the operation of the offensive apparatus. 

Brighton's key player

Of all the men on the field for today, the one who arrives in the best moment is undoubtedly Brighton's striker, Leandro Trossard. 

The Belgian player has a total of six goals this season, so his forcefulness will be indispensable for the team's performance. 

Chelsea wants all three points

Although the Blues have a six-game unbeaten streak, the last two have been draws, which has left them a little dissatisfied with their performance. 

The last of these draws was precisely the previous matchday, when they received Manchester United in a match that ended 1-1. 

The goal for Chelsea was scored by Jorginho, who opened the scoring in the 87th minute from a well taken penalty, however, seven minutes later Casemiro also found luck in front of goal and equalized just before the end. 

Brighton wants a win

Brigton's team has only lost four league matches in 11 games played, three of which have been draws and four victories. 

However, on the previous matchday they lost to Manchester City as visitors, in a match that ended with a 3-1 score. 

In that match, the visitors' only goal was scored by Trossard, who scored in the 53rd minute after being two goals down. 

The match will be played at the Falmer

The Brighton vs Chelsea match will be played at the Falmer stadium, in Village Way, UK with a capacity of 31,800 people. 

The venue, also known as the American Express Community Stadium for sponsorship reasons or simply as The Amex, serves as the venue for Brighton & Hove Albion's home games.

It is a relatively young stadium, as its construction was started in 2008 and completed on May 31, 2011, being inaugurated on July 16 of the same year in the final match of the Sussex Senior Challenge Cup between Brighton & Hove Albion against Eastbourne Borough. 

It has not had a great history but we can say that in 2015, it was one of the venues of the Rugby World Cup.

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 Premier League match: Brighton vs Chelsea Live Updates!

 

My name is Salvador Espino and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

This morning's match will be between two Premier League teams that will undoubtedly come to try to score points to improve their positions in the overall standings. 

Chelsea is in the Europa League zone with a total of 21 points, so a victory could help them move up places with respect to the teams immediately above them. 

On the other hand, the Brighton team has 15 points and is located in the ninth place of the competition, and to get out of mid-table they will also want to win in front of their fans. 

