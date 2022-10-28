Racing de Strasbourg vs Olympique de Marseille: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Ligue 1 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Racing de Strasbourg vs Olympique de Marseille Live Score!
How to watch Racing de Strasbourg vs Olympique de Marseille Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Racing de Strasbourg vs Olympique de Marseille match for Ligue 1?
Argentina: 4:00 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 3:00 PM on Star +
Brasil: 4:00 PM on NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, Star+, ESPN2
Chile: 3:00 PM on Star +
Colombia: 2:00 PM on Star +
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on Star +
USA (ET): 3:00 PM on beIN SPORTS CONNECT
España: 9:00 PM
México: 2:00 PM on ESPN y Star +
Paraguay: 3:00 PM on Star +
Perú: 2:00 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on Star +
Key player - Olympique de Marseille
In Olympique de Marseille, the presence of Alexis Sánchez stands out. The 33-year-old Chilean striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current Ligue 1, he has four goals in ten matches played, where he has started eight of them. He has a total of 681 minutes.
Key player - Racing de Strasbourg
In Racing Strasbourg, the presence of Mouhamadou Diallo stands out. The 27-year-old Senegalese striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current Ligue 1, he has five goals in 12 matches played, where he has started 11 of them. He has 970 minutes in total.
Racing Strasbourg vs Olympique de Marseille history
These two teams have met 103 times. The statistics are in favor of Olympique de Marseille, who have won 46 times, while Racing Strasbourg have won 27 times, for a total of 29 draws.
In Ligue 1...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in Ligue 1, we count 99 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Olympique de Marseille with 44 victories, while Racing Strasbourg has won 27, for a balance of 28 draws.
If we take into account the number of times Racing Strasbourg has played at home against Olympique de Marseille in Ligue 1, there are 49 matches, where the railroaders have the advantage with 22 wins over the 10 matches won by the Olympiens, and 17 draws.
Olympique de Marseille
Olympique de Marseille comes into this game with the need to win, after having left a bad image in their previous game against Lens at home. The Olympiens have lost three games in a row, so it is urgent for them to get back to winning ways.
Racing de Strasbourg
Racing Strasbourg has not had a good season so far. So far, the railroaders have only been able to celebrate one victory in the season and more draws have been obtained; however, the five defeats they are carrying are enough weight to have them almost fighting for the relegation places.
The match will be played at the Stade de la Meinau
The Racing de Etrasbourg vs Olympique de Marseille match will be played at the Stade de la Meinau, located in the city of Strasbourg, France. This stadium, inaugurated in 1906, has a capacity for 26,100 spectators.