Bristol City vs Swansea City: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship

Player to watch at Swansea City
Swansea CIty's Joel Piroe is the team's top scorer with four goals. The Dutch striker has missed the last two games due to a straight red card.
Player to watch at Bristol City
Wells has seven goals and two assists to his name and is the sixth-highest scorer in the EFL Championship. The Bermuda striker scored in his team's last victory;
How are Swansea City coming along?
Swansea City comes from winning at home against Cardiff and has two wins in a row and in their last eight matches they have won in seven and lost in one. Right now in the standings they are fourth with a total of 27 points, that is to say in the promotion Playoffs zone and only three points away from the direct promotion zone.
How does Bristol City get there?
Bristol City comes in after suffering a 2-0 defeat at home to Reading. This team has won only two of the last nine games they have played. Right now they are in the middle of the table, specifically in position 13° with 21 points, four points ahead of the rest area and five points away from the promotion Playoffs.
Background
The head-to-head record between Swansea City and Bristol City is in favor of the latter with 19 wins, while 17 times Swansea City have won. In addition, on 13 occasions the match ended in a draw. The last time they met was on February 13, 2022 in which Swansea City won 3-1. Swansea City have won three of the last five meetings against Bristol City.
Venue: The match will be played at Ashton Gate Stadium, a stadium built in 1897 with a capacity of 27,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Bristol City and Swansea City face each other in the 18th round of the Championship
