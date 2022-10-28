Bournemouth vs Tottenham: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Bournemouth vs Tottenham match live?
What time is Bournemouth vs Tottenham match for Premier League?
Argentina 11 am: Star +
Bolivia 10 am: Star +
Brazil 11 am: Star +
Chile 10 am: Star +
Colombia 2 pm: Star +
Ecuador 2 pm: Star +
USA 10 am ET: Peacock
Spain 4 pm: Movistar+, DAZN 2, DAZN
Mexico 9 am: Paramount+
Paraguay 10 am: Star +
Peru 9 am: Star +
Uruguay 11 am: Star +
Venezuela 10 am: Star +
Speak up, Conte!
I expect a difficult game against a team that has the possibility to play every five, six, seven days, they don't play in Europe, so my expectation is for a difficult game. We have to be ready.
The problem is that we had the injuries. In the nine games, Kulusevski didn't play, Richarlison was injured in the game against Everton. Then, too, Cuti Romero played many matches at the limit, Pierre also reached the limit. The other players... fingers crossed. For sure, this is not only a problem for us. I'm not complaining, the schedule was clear, but when you play so many games in a short period, you need many players available."
Probable lineup for Tottenham
Tottenham's Situation
Speak up, O'Neil!
I think I made it very clear when I made the change that I was delighted to have both of them, I saw both of them as number one and it was just Neto at that point for whatever reason I felt. Putting Mark Travers back doesn't worry me, I have full faith in him.
It is the hardest part of the field, especially at this level (scoring the goal). We need to be very clinical when we get there, especially against big teams, because you don't see the ball much. When you get to that area, you need to be clinical and we have been, to be fair".
