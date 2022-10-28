Bournemouth vs Tottenham: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Premier League Match
Photo: Premier League

How and where to watch the Bournemouth vs Tottenham match live?

If you want to directly stream it: Peacock

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Bournemouth vs Tottenham match for Premier League?

This is the start time of the game Bournemouth vs Tottenham of 29th October 2022in several countries:

Argentina 11 am: Star +

Bolivia 10 am: Star +

Brazil 11 am: Star +

Chile 10 am: Star +

Colombia 2 pm: Star +

Ecuador 2  pm: Star +

USA 10 am ET: Peacock

Spain 4 pm: Movistar+, DAZN 2, DAZN

Mexico 9 am: Paramount+

Paraguay 10 am: Star +

Peru 9 am: Star +

Uruguay 11 am: Star +

Venezuela 10 am: Star +

Speak up, Conte!

"First of all, we took a big, big risk for this decision, especially for Cuti, for Romero, because he was very tired and we took a big risk. You know, in this kind of game, you have to take some risks, and the player gave us the availability to play. Now we have to try to manage him very well, because he played and finished the game with a lot of desire and a lot of willingness. For this, I had to thank him and Pierre. I think Cuti needed to recover better, but Pierre is 100% fine. Cuti is fine, but we have another important game on Tuesday (1st), so we tried to make the best decision for him.

I expect a difficult game against a team that has the possibility to play every five, six, seven days, they don't play in Europe, so my expectation is for a difficult game. We have to be ready.

The problem is that we had the injuries. In the nine games, Kulusevski didn't play, Richarlison was injured in the game against Everton. Then, too, Cuti Romero played many matches at the limit, Pierre also reached the limit. The other players... fingers crossed. For sure, this is not only a problem for us. I'm not complaining, the schedule was clear, but when you play so many games in a short period, you need many players available."

Probable lineup for Tottenham

Lloris; Sánchez, Dier, Lenglet; Emerson Royal, Hojbjerg (Bissouma), Bentancur, Sessegnon; Bryan Gil, Harry Kane, Son.
Tottenham's Situation

Cristian Romero is ruled out due to muscle fatigue. So is Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. Both may be spared for the decisive game in the UCL. Antonio Conte is still without Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski, both injured.
Speak up, O'Neil!

"I don't think he will have a psychological challenge (about Mark Traversd of replacing Neto). I think his training performances and how he's been since that moment (away at Liverpool) have been top-notch. I don't have any concerns about putting him back in.

I think I made it very clear when I made the change that I was delighted to have both of them, I saw both of them as number one and it was just Neto at that point for whatever reason I felt. Putting Mark Travers back doesn't worry me, I have full faith in him.

It is the hardest part of the field, especially at this level (scoring the goal). We need to be very clinical when we get there, especially against big teams, because you don't see the ball much. When you get to that area, you need to be clinical and we have been, to be fair".

Photo: Bournemouth
Probable lineup for Bournemouth

Travers; Smith, Mepham, Senesi, Zemura; Christie, Cook, Lerma, Tavernier; Billing, Moore.
Bournemouth's Situation

Gary O'Neil will not be able to count on goalkeeper Neto. The Brazilian suffered a hamstring injury against West Ham. According to the coach, the recovery time will be long. On the other hand, Dominic Solanke is fit for the game.
Spurs

The draw against Sporting postponed Tottenham's Champions League qualification. With their eyes on the English championship, Spurs also come in after two defeats: Manchester United and Newcastle. Even so, they are occupying third place, with 23 points.
The Cherries

With one win in five games, Bournemouth come from two straight losses, to Southampton and West Ham. With the latest stumble, The Cherries have dropped to 14th place with 13 points.
Eye on the Game

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur, live this Saturday (29), at the SVitality Stadium, at 10 am ET, for the Premier League. The match is valid for the 14th round of the competition.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Premier League match: Bournemouth vs Tottenham Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
