Napoli vs Sassuolo: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Serie A Match

Speak up, Spalletti!
"I have a squad of players that show total availability, great participation and those who don't play like who's on the pitch. I saw a great desire to participate, tonight even the forwards ran after the ball. I'm very happy with that spirit. "
"We are expressing a remarkable game, dribbling with two touches is simple and almost natural for us, we make the ball travel and there is always a close partner who knows how to cover even physically. There is a total attachment and ambition on the part of everyone. commitment that the boys are putting into training."
"It is a difficult team to face and tame. We will have to go for the high ball to try to have possession of the ball. But it is a game that has many nuances and we will have to be good at guiding the combination in our characteristics."
"In any case, it will certainly be a spectacle at Anfield and we deserve to go there to play the primacy in a kind of final."
"Now we must think first of all about Sassuolo, an opponent of quality and speed. The team knows that in order to do things well it is necessary to give the maximum and always give the maximum. The boys have assimilated a game that they interpret naturally and know that this it's the right way."