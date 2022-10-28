Napoli vs Sassuolo: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Serie A Match
Photo: Napoli

6:24 PMan hour ago

6:19 PMan hour ago

Speak up, Spalletti!

"What's exceptional is that players who haven't played often come in perfect. These guys train like top professionals and when you give them space they reaffirm their value."

 

 "I have a squad of players that show total availability, great participation and those who don't play like who's on the pitch. I saw a great desire to participate, tonight even the forwards ran after the ball. I'm very happy with that spirit. "

 

 "We are expressing a remarkable game, dribbling with two touches is simple and almost natural for us, we make the ball travel and there is always a close partner who knows how to cover even physically. There is a total attachment and ambition on the part of everyone. commitment that the boys are putting into training."

 

 "It is a difficult team to face and tame. We will have to go for the high ball to try to have possession of the ball. But it is a game that has many nuances and we will have to be good at guiding the combination in our characteristics."

 

 "In any case, it will certainly be a spectacle at Anfield and we deserve to go there to play the primacy in a kind of final."

 

 "Now we must think first of all about Sassuolo, an opponent of quality and speed. The team knows that in order to do things well it is necessary to give the maximum and always give the maximum. The boys have assimilated a game that they interpret naturally and know that this it's the right way."

6:14 PM2 hours ago

Likely Napoli

Alex Meret; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Kim Jim-jae, Juan Jesus, Mathias Olivera; Tanguy Ndombele, Stanislav Lobotka, Piotr Zielinski; Matteo Politano, Victor Osimhen, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
6:09 PM2 hours ago

Napoli

Napoli arrives for the confrontation with an incredible recent history of 27 games unbeaten. The team beat Rangers in the midweek for the Champions League and continues with a 100% campaign for the season. Napoli are leaders of Serie A with 29 points, three more than Milan, in second place.
6:04 PM2 hours ago

Speak up, Dionisi

"I hope Andrea continues in the sequence he is doing. I don't judge the players by the numbers, but by the performances, I don't believe in the cabal, in many things that the coach should see in sharing with the team. If it starts from the beginning, I hope that is in line with their performance. If we put them in a position to score, I am convinced that our strikers will score."
5:59 PM2 hours ago

n Sassuolo

Andrea Consigli; Jeremy Toljan, Martin Erlic, Gian Marco Ferrari, Rogério; Davide Frattesi, Maxime Lopez, Kristian Thorstvedt; Luca D'Andrea, Andrea Pinamonti, Armand Lauriente.
5:54 PM2 hours ago

Sassuolo

Sassuolo arrives for the confrontation against Napoli with a victory against Hellas Verona in the last round of the national league, where they broke a bad streak of two consecutive defeats. The team occupies the 9th place with 15 points.
5:49 PM2 hours ago

CLASSIFICATION

Photo: Série A
Photo: Série A
5:44 PM2 hours ago

The game will be played at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium

The game Napoli x Sassuolo will be played at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium with a capacity for 60,250 people.
5:39 PM2 hours ago

Napoli vs Sassuolo live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
