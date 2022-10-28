Newcastle vs Aston Villa: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Speak up, Howe!
"There are some bumps and bruises and some tired bodies but I hope there is nothing too serious and we will make decisions about the players today and try to pick the best team.
"Elliot is fine. He had a little problem (before Spurs) but nothing serious and he's back on the team this week.
"There's a chance (with Allan Saint-Maximin). We'll see how the training goes today, but he's made really good progress and I'm very pleased with the way he's tackled his rehabilitation and the work he's done. There's an opportunity, hopefully, to keep Maxi fit and available.
"Alex (Isak) is getting some injections in his thigh. I believe it went well and the medical staff are happy with his position, but it's a long term injury, about five to six weeks, so he won't be back. before the World Cup break, but we are hopeful that as we start our second pre-season he will be there ready to train.
"He played at a very high level, physically, for the team. Everyone knows how we want to play and with that method of play comes a big responsibility in number nine to define us in terms of our no-ball plan.
"I thought he executed it very well, as he always did with me. With the ball he has certain demands that are placed on him as well and his overall play was very good. His goal was excellent and probably underestimated in how good that finish was.
"I think he always has a great motivation, whenever he plays and whether it's for England or Newcastle. Callum is that player who is very motivated. If you look at his history and background, he's always had that since I met him and he knew where he was. he wanted to go on his career.
"He had high expectations of himself and I don't think that's changed, which is his biggest advantage."
"Last week they did really well. I watched the game in depth and I thought they started with such a high intensity. You can feel it, although I don't watch the games with the volume on, the crowd and stadium vibe was very good.
"They scored some goals very quickly and you saw a team full of energy and enthusiasm. You can also see the quality of their players and I think Aston Villa have a very good squad.
"We expect a very difficult game and we know we will have to do our best, as we do in every Premier League game, to win. They are going through this period where they are waiting for their new manager to come and we expect a reaction because of that. ."
"The World Cup will have an interesting dynamic in the season this year. We know we have three Premier League games and a very important cup game before that break.
"We're determined to try to keep that momentum going until halftime and then pull ourselves together, regroup and go again.
"There's no guarantee because you can lose to anyone in the Premier League. If you fall below where you need to be and there are certain expectations of ourselves that we know we have to meet, then the fundamentals of our performance need to be there. in the last group of games.
"I was really impressed with how we tackled all the challenges we faced and didn't take a step back. It's very important right now that we don't."
"It's everything for us. We give everything and work the hours we do, as a coaching staff and players, to win and that's our goal every week against whomever we play, home or away.
"When you get that, there's a feeling of satisfaction, albeit for me very brief, before you focus on the next challenge, but enjoying the moment we're in.
"We want to keep it as long as we can. There is no complacency and there has been no truce in terms of our work and the work of the players this week, because we know how difficult the championship is."
“Boubacar Kamara is much closer. He hasn't trained with the team yet, but he's back on the grass. He is at the end of his rehabilitation.
“After that, we are much like we were last week. There are one or two bumps and imperfections that we will have to deal with today. Overall very positive.”
“The players have been very good. We asked them to give us some feedback as a group and then individually I worked around them.
“They were positive about the performance (v Brentford), individually as they did and collectively as they did.
“They want to move on. They know where they should be personally and where we want this team to be.
“They are all really motivated to keep pushing us.”
“John is a super professional and most importantly he is a super human being and a great person.
“John's reaction was nothing but positivity. He came into the game excellently, as we imagined.
“He contributed to us finishing the game with a lot of strength and finishing with the energy we started with. Training this week, he's been absolutely fantastic, without a problem.
“I knew that from John. That's why he contributed what he contributed to this club for a long time; that's why the fans respect him the way they do and that's why his teammates respect him so much."
“There are definitely some positives and principles of this performance (against Brentford) that we want to take forward and move forward: the confidence of the group and the energy.
“We are also going to Newcastle, which is a top-notch team. Eddie Howe has done a fantastic job putting together a group of players who play with a real spirit, a real unity.
“We have to adapt a little bit because we are the underdogs. We are very excited about the challenge.”
“It will be a high-energy football match for both teams. Both teams will compete well.
“They have a good side, a very well put together side. They have some of the best players there; they have some athleticism in key positions and some really technically talented footballers.
“I expect a very fun game for the fans. I hope we can frustrate them and stop them from doing what they want. I hope we can express ourselves.”