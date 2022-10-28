Bayern Munchen vs Mainz 05: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Bundesliga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Bayern Munich vs Mainz match, as well as the latest information from the Allianz Arena. Don't miss a single detail of the match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
What time is Bayern Munich vs Mainz?
This is the kickoff time for the Bayern vs Mainz match on October 29, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 10:30 AM on ESPN 3 and Star+
Bolivia: 9:30 AM on ESPN 3 and Star+
Chile: 10:30 AM on ESPN 3 and Star+
Colombia: 8:30 AM on ESPN 3 and Star+
Ecuador: 8:30 AM on ESPN 3 and Star+
USA (ET): 9:30 AM on ESPN+
Mexico: 8:30 AM on Blue To Go
Paraguay: 9:30 AM on ESPN 3 and Star+
Peru: 8:30 AM on ESPN 3 and Star+
Uruguay: 10:30 AM on ESPN 3 and Star+
History
The two teams have met 32 times in the Bundesliga, with Bayern having the edge by far. They have won on 23 occasions while Mainz have won only six. They have shared points on three occasions.
Key player - Mainz
Mainz has scored 16 goals this season, which is a good figure that has kept them in that good momentum. One of the team's key players is Austrian striker Karim Onisiwo, who has four goals in 11 games.
Key player - Bayern
Bayern has always been a team with many stars. This summer they lost their top player, Robert Lewandoski, but that was not a setback for the team, as the rest of the players are being equal or better than the best striker of the season. One player who is becoming a star at his young age is the German Jamal Musiala, only 19 years old, who already has six goals and four assists.
Mainz
The team from Mainz is in a good situation. Although it is not in the top three, it is not at the bottom of the table either. It is approximately in the middle of the table, specifically in seventh place with 18 points. In their last five games, they have two draws, two wins and one loss.
Bayern
The Bavarian team has had a good season like all the others although with a couple of bumps, however, as it does not have a bad streak. Surprisingly, they are not the Bundesliga leaders. They are in second place with 22 points behind Union Berlin who have 23 points. Of their last five matches, they have won three, drawn one and lost one.
Stadium
The designated stadium for this match is the Allianz Arena located in the Fröttmaning district in the city of Munich, belonging to the state of Bavaria in Germany. It is the official home of Bayern Munich and between 2005 and 2017, it shared ground with TVS 1860 Munich. In this scenario, matches of the 2006 World Cup, Euro Cup and UEFA Champions League have been held. Of the latter tournament, they will hold the final of the 2024-25 season, as it will be the 70th anniversary of this competition. Previously, the rights to the stadium were shared, but TVS sold its share to Bayern due to financial problems and that made Bayern the sole owner. It has a capacity of 75,024 spectators.
