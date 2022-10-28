Liverpool vs Leeds: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Liverpool vs Leeds live online
The match will not be broadcast on television.
Liverpool vs Leeds can be tuned in from Paramount Plus live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Leeds player
Rodrigo Moreno, a midfielder selected by the national team of Spain, is a skillful player who seeks to be a reference with Leeds after the departure of Rapinha, the striker had an extraordinary preseason, scoring on multiple occasions, and in the Premier League season, the player has scored five times after ten games played, he is certainly a player who will help a lot in the fight to avoid relegation.
Watch out for this Liverpool player
Mohamed Salah, experienced striker from Egypt, has made clear on more than one occasion that he is an excellent player, last season he became the Premier League top scorer and for this season he did not have a great start, but little by little he has been finding his best level, his best performance was in the Champions League duel entering in relief when he scored a hat-trick in the duel that ended 1-7, against City, he could also score, for this bad moment in Premier League he is a key player and Leeds seems a good rival to score goals for him.
.@MoSalah is always in the right place at the right time 😉 @EASPORTSFIFA with an all new ‘Out of Position’ campaign starting today! pic.twitter.com/Y4AiUu6jG7— Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 28, 2022
Latest Leeds lineup
Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Struijk; Greenwood, Roca, Harrison, Aaronson, Sinisterra; Rodrigo
Latest Liverpool lineup
Alisson; Milner, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago; Elliot, Firmino, Jota, Salah.
Background
Arbitration quartet
Central: Michael Oliver. Assistants: Stuart Burt, Simon Bennett. Fourth Official: Craig Pawson.
Leeds back in relegation trouble
Leeds has got into relegation trouble again after eleven games, remember that last season the team was saved from returning to the Championship by only three points difference with Burnley, the team had the responsibility to strengthen in a good way to compete in the Premier League, now with two wins, three draws and six defeats, the team has 9 points, Fulham, the newly promoted team, was the last team to defeat them the previous day, the season is still long and there are many teams involved in the fight to avoid relegation, a victory can change the outlook for the teams in the lower zone and undoubtedly they should take advantage of the bad step of a team to surprise them, such is the case of Liverpool, the challenge this Saturday is not easy, but nothing is written.
Liverpool fails to get back on track
As the matchdays go by, Liverpool cannot reach an optimal competitive level in the Premier League, as the matchdays go by the team cannot find the results, with 16 points in 11 matchdays, they are in eighth position, twelve points behind the leader Arsenal, one of the main reasons for the poor performance has been that the defensive players have not performed at their optimal level and that has cost them important matches, In the Champions League they also had a bad step in their first match against Napoli, currently already qualified to the next round, they must focus on not being able to get more points in the Premier League, because with the World Cup very close it is likely that the players have fatigue in the resumption, the last Premier League match Nottingham surprised them and won 1-0, so they can not be confident.
Tense day in Premier League
Near the World Cup break, the Premier League teams want to exploit their full potential to return to the competition, the duel between Liverpool and Leeds took some morbid for the moment that the teams are going through, unexpectedly Liverpool is not in the top places and Leeds, has flight to be in relegation positions, both teams will seek the three points, since only two rounds would be left before the break.
Welcome
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of Liverpool vs Leeds, matchday 14 of the Premier League. The match will take place at Anfield, at 2:45 pm ET.