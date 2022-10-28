Santa Clara vs Porto: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Primeira Liga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Santa Clara vs Porto live here
Speak up, Mario Silva!
“We want to leave the image of a competitive team, because only then will we be able to compete with a team as strong as FC Porto”, he continued, believing that the blues and whites will “present themselves in full force”.
“We will try to do a good performance and, to be up to the game, we have to be very strong. I see the most motivated players and we have been growing”, he underlined.
“We want players to play with joy, passion, and to enjoy these moments. Let them enjoy it with seriousness and ambition, with the idea of being able to surpass ourselves”, he concluded.
Likely Santa Clara
Santa Clara
Speak up, Sérgio Conceição
“It had to do with the objective set at the beginning of the season, the passage to the round of 16 of the Champions League. For us, there is an internal objective, which has to do with success in the championship and in the cups, and the passage to the round of 16 in the Champions League. The group is aware that we won at Leverkusen and didn't party. The Champions League is not over, we have a game on Tuesday, but we have to think about the championship and the pressure and obligation to win and to dignify the club's history is always present, regardless of whether we are through. Now it's Santa Clara, then let's think about Atlético de Madrid."
"I love simple people, playing in a simple way. Being simple and simplistic is being noble. Saying that Diogo is there for that is part of why he is. Diogo does his job and does it well, no more than that. I'm always suspicious of these moments and these compliments. We, the structure and the club, have to be calm because at one moment we are on the perch and the other below. When we fall from the perch, the fall can be big and I don't want that. simplistic way of talking about another player's mistake."
“I am not the coach and I am not part of the Federation. Pepe is recovering to make his contribution to the team as soon as possible. It's a boring injury, as he told you, and I also had it as a player. Daily we evaluate and perceive the evolution. I don't know to what extent in the next few weeks it might be available, I find it difficult. The clinical department is doing everything together with Pepe, who has the spirit that everyone knows."
“The team was important in the last game. Otávio has been with me since he was 20, in our dynamics. His evolution in recent years has been very positive, he is an experienced player, very mature on the pitch and in the dressing room as well. I met Otávio in Guimarães and Otávio from that moment and today are completely different. That's the work of the technical team and the teammates he's been getting beaten up over the years. It's a good time, nothing more."
"It's my sixth year here, we've achieved four passes to the eighth, it's remarkable. In other places it was a reason for constant celebration throughout the year, but we want to honor the history of FC Porto because we are used to being in the best competition of clubs in the world and to give answers like the one in the last game."