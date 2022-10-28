Santa Clara vs Porto: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Primeira Liga Match
Speak up, Mario Silva!

“We came from a victory and so did FC Porto. It will be very difficult for us. I hope we can be competitive and discuss the result until the end. We want to fight to the end. We have had ups and downs and now we want to prolong the good times for as long as possible”, said the coach.

 

 “We want to leave the image of a competitive team, because only then will we be able to compete with a team as strong as FC Porto”, he continued, believing that the blues and whites will “present themselves in full force”.

 

 “We will try to do a good performance and, to be up to the game, we have to be very strong. I see the most motivated players and we have been growing”, he underlined.

 

 “We want players to play with joy, passion, and to enjoy these moments. Let them enjoy it with seriousness and ambition, with the idea of ​​being able to surpass ourselves”, he concluded.

Likely Santa Clara

Gabriel Batista; Sagna, Boateng, Gonzalez and MT; Victor Bobsin and Adriano, Ricardinho, Almeida and Gabriel Silva; and Tagawa.
Santa Clara

Santa Clara won the last game valid for the Primeira Liga. Vizela beat Vizela away from home by 1 to 0 and reached eight points, but remains within the relegation zone.
Speak up, Sérgio Conceição

"Santa Clara understands a traditionally difficult journey, it's true that they haven't made a championship according to the quality of the team at an individual level, they have very interesting players. game. If we are that way, we are competitive that way, things can be easier to achieve. Victory is important in our journey, which is long, and in the last game we didn't get the three points and we widened the gap to first place , which we want to shorten in order to have in our minds our goals in the championship, which are to win. There is danger in this battle, for us all are final, we have a rival close to us and we cannot make it easy, we have to win the three points tomorrow. "

 

 “It had to do with the objective set at the beginning of the season, the passage to the round of 16 of the Champions League. For us, there is an internal objective, which has to do with success in the championship and in the cups, and the passage to the round of 16 in the Champions League. The group is aware that we won at Leverkusen and didn't party. The Champions League is not over, we have a game on Tuesday, but we have to think about the championship and the pressure and obligation to win and to dignify the club's history is always present, regardless of whether we are through. Now it's Santa Clara, then let's think about Atlético de Madrid."

 

 "I love simple people, playing in a simple way. Being simple and simplistic is being noble. Saying that Diogo is there for that is part of why he is. Diogo does his job and does it well, no more than that. I'm always suspicious of these moments and these compliments. We, the structure and the club, have to be calm because at one moment we are on the perch and the other below. When we fall from the perch, the fall can be big and I don't want that. simplistic way of talking about another player's mistake."

 

 “I am not the coach and I am not part of the Federation. Pepe is recovering to make his contribution to the team as soon as possible. It's a boring injury, as he told you, and I also had it as a player. Daily we evaluate and perceive the evolution. I don't know to what extent in the next few weeks it might be available, I find it difficult. The clinical department is doing everything together with Pepe, who has the spirit that everyone knows."

 

 “The team was important in the last game. Otávio has been with me since he was 20, in our dynamics. His evolution in recent years has been very positive, he is an experienced player, very mature on the pitch and in the dressing room as well. I met Otávio in Guimarães and Otávio from that moment and today are completely different. That's the work of the technical team and the teammates he's been getting beaten up over the years. It's a good time, nothing more."

 

 "It's my sixth year here, we've achieved four passes to the eighth, it's remarkable. In other places it was a reason for constant celebration throughout the year, but we want to honor the history of FC Porto because we are used to being in the best competition of clubs in the world and to give answers like the one in the last game."

Likely Porto

Diego Costa; Pepê, Cardoso, Carmo and Zaidu; Otávio and Eutaquio; Uribe and Galen; and Taremi and Evanilson.
Porto

Porto recovered from the defeat to Benfica by playing in front of their fans at Estádio do Dragão last weekend. The team beat Club Brugge away from home by 2-0 and qualified for the round of 16 of the Champions League.
CLASSIFICATION

The game will be played at São Miguel Stadium

The Santa Clara vs Porto game will be played at São Miguel Stadium with a capacity for 12.500 people
