PSG vs Troyes: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Ligue 1 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here PSG vs Troyes Live Score!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the PSG vs Troyes match, as well as the latest information from the Parc des Princes. Don't miss a single detail of the match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch PSG vs Troyes Online?
If you want to watch the PSG vs Troyes match on TV, your choice is: ESPN.
If you want to watch it directly on streamig: Star+.
If you want to watch it online VAVEL is your best option.
What time is PSG vs Troyes?
This is the kickoff time for the PSG vs Troyes match on October 29, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 AM on ESPN and Star+
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star+
Chile: 12:00 AM on ESPN and Star+
Colombia: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star+
Ecuador: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star+
USA (ET): 11:00 AM on beIN Sports
Mexico: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star+
Paraguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star+
Peru: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star+
Uruguay: 12:00 AM on ESPN and Star+
History
These teams have met 28 times in Ligue 1. PSG has the advantage with 17 wins, while Troyes has four. They have drawn on seven occasions.
Key player - Troyes
Troyes may not have PSG's roster, but they also have a group of exceptional players and one of them is Mama Balde, a 26-year-old striker from Guinea-Bissau who already has five goals and two assists.
Key player - PSG
The Parisian roster looks like a playground of soccer princes thanks to the big names that wear their jerseys. One of those names is clearly the Argentine Leonel Messi who in recent matches has found the net several times and has formed a great team with Neymar and Mbappé. He has six goals and nine assists. The 35-year-old Argentine striker, a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, averages a goal every 161 minutes and a shooting accuracy of 69%. In the Champions League, he has four goals and three assists and a better goal average of one goal every 86 minutes.
Troyes
Troyes is in the middle of the table, specifically in 11th place with 13 points. Their recent results are not favorable, since out of the last five matches, they have only managed to win one. They have three draws and one defeat.
PSG
The Parisian team maintains the pace of the last decade. It remains the league leader with 32 points and Lens is the one keeping the hunt with 30 points. Of their last five matches, they have four wins and one draw. It has a goal average of 2.7 goals per game and clearly maintains a promising performance. In the Champions League, they are the leaders but not the absolute leaders, as Benfica, the Portuguese team, has the same number of points as the Parisians and are the qualifiers to the next round with 11 points. He has three wins against Juventus and Maccabi Haifa and two draws against Benfica.
Stadium
The stadium designated for this match will be the great Parc des Princes located in the city of Paris. This venue also serves as a rugby stadium. Although it looks like a new stadium, it dates back to 1897, but the current venue was inaugurated in 1972. It is currently owned by the state of Paris but the concession belongs to the company Société d'Exploitation Sports et Evénements which in turn is a subsidiary of Qatar Investment Authority. PSG has been playing in this stadium since 1974. The history of this place dates back to the time of Louis-Philippe I of France. At that time, members of the royal court and aristocrats gathered in a park called the Parc des Princes, where the stadium is located today. This sports venue has hosted World Cup matches in 1938, 1998 and the 2019 Women's World Cup. It also hosted the 1960, 1984 and 2016 European Championships. In international rugby tournaments, it hosted five matches of the 2007 World Cup. It has a capacity of 47,929 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of Ligue 1 Match: PSG vs Troyes live!
My name is Sofia Arevalo and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you the pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.