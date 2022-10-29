Flamengo vs Athletico: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Libertadores Final Match
Photo: Libertadores 

Speak up, Dorival Júnior!

"Ten days ago we really had a lot of difficulties, with four clinically compromised. We had difficulties on the field against Corinthians. Since then, only Vidal's situation was a little more delicate. All the others are in better condition than at that moment. I hope we have individually equated each situation," he said.

 

 "Natural anxiety about the importance of a decision like that. It's a fact about it being an important game in my career. At other times I got close to a decision and suddenly I couldn't finish it. I feel like it's a different moment. I will try to do the best possible for the club. I feel the Flamengo team is well prepared and aware", he declared.

 

 "I didn't even think or imagine. I came focused so that I could donate as much as possible in these seven months of contract. I'm very sincere, at no time did I think of something different that would finish our preparation. There were two very difficult sequences: Copa do Brasil and Libertadores, and everything that has been developed makes us believe that we could achieve every moment. For me it would be very important, but it will be resolved after the match", he said, adding:

 

 "I never rushed anything. Everything in my career was done in a very natural way. If the management doesn't want to continue the work, I'm already very happy for the moment I'm living here, I'm enjoying it. Honestly, I can't think of anything else that tomorrow at 3pm [Guayaquil time]".

Likely Flamengo!

Saints; Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; Thiago Maia, João Gomes, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Gabriel and Pedro.
Flamengo

Flamengo is having a great time bringing together all the competitions. The team has not lost in eight matches, with six wins and two draws. During this period, he won the Copa do Brasil title over Corinthians and also qualified for the Libertadores via the Brazilian Championship, even playing in some games with the reserve team.
Speak up, Felipão!

"The emotion of being present in a final is an emotion of someone who has already experienced several championships, the most diverse situations possible. This is another decision that gives us the possibility to think about how wonderful this work was when we started, not only Athletico, but also when I started as a player. It's practically the end of a very happy career on my part", said Felipão, adding: "I'm happy, at this moment, to decide on a Copa Libertadores. Aimoré, and today I am at Athletico in this position", he said.

 

 "No, years more, no. You can be sure not. I'll talk to my family, naturally. If we get the victory tomorrow, I'll have to talk to someone, who is Mário Celso Petraglia [Athletico president], and find out what he wants. I came here with two situations, and one of them can be resolved tomorrow. Of course, I have to talk to my family. In these years I have traveled to seven different countries, my family members have been with me in all of them, I live with them for many years."

 

 "Favoritism? It's 50% for 50%. There are two finalists. Whoever plays better can win. Don't think that the team that reaches the final is as bad as the best of all. Whoever is here is because they have conditions", he pointed out.

 

 “If I were in Gramado, in Rio Grande do Sul, I would say that I made chocolate, but as I am here in Guayaquil, I don't know what they make here. We are adapting to Flamengo's style of play to try to produce something. that tomorrow we get the goals necessary for victory".

Likely Athletico

Bento; Matheus Felipe, Thiago Heleno, Pedro Henrique and Khellven; Erick, Fernandinho, Hugo Moura, Abner and Terans; Pablo.
Athletico

Athletico are not having a good time this season. The team lost the last two matches for the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A to Palmeiras and RB Bragantino. In the last 10 games, the team lost four, drew four and won only two matches.
THE FINAL

Photo: Libertadores
The game will be played atEstádio Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo

The Flamengo vs Athletico game will be played at the Estádio Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo with a capacity for 12,500 people
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the Libertadores final: Flamengo vs Athletico live updates

We provide pre-match meetings, we provide news here on VAVEL as it happens live.
