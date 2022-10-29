Flamengo vs Athletico: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Libertadores Final Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Speak up, Dorival Júnior!
"Natural anxiety about the importance of a decision like that. It's a fact about it being an important game in my career. At other times I got close to a decision and suddenly I couldn't finish it. I feel like it's a different moment. I will try to do the best possible for the club. I feel the Flamengo team is well prepared and aware", he declared.
"I didn't even think or imagine. I came focused so that I could donate as much as possible in these seven months of contract. I'm very sincere, at no time did I think of something different that would finish our preparation. There were two very difficult sequences: Copa do Brasil and Libertadores, and everything that has been developed makes us believe that we could achieve every moment. For me it would be very important, but it will be resolved after the match", he said, adding:
"I never rushed anything. Everything in my career was done in a very natural way. If the management doesn't want to continue the work, I'm already very happy for the moment I'm living here, I'm enjoying it. Honestly, I can't think of anything else that tomorrow at 3pm [Guayaquil time]".
Likely Flamengo!
Flamengo
Speak up, Felipão!
"No, years more, no. You can be sure not. I'll talk to my family, naturally. If we get the victory tomorrow, I'll have to talk to someone, who is Mário Celso Petraglia [Athletico president], and find out what he wants. I came here with two situations, and one of them can be resolved tomorrow. Of course, I have to talk to my family. In these years I have traveled to seven different countries, my family members have been with me in all of them, I live with them for many years."
"Favoritism? It's 50% for 50%. There are two finalists. Whoever plays better can win. Don't think that the team that reaches the final is as bad as the best of all. Whoever is here is because they have conditions", he pointed out.
“If I were in Gramado, in Rio Grande do Sul, I would say that I made chocolate, but as I am here in Guayaquil, I don't know what they make here. We are adapting to Flamengo's style of play to try to produce something. that tomorrow we get the goals necessary for victory".