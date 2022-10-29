Sevilla vs Rayo Vallecano: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Sevilla vs Rayo Vallecano matchday 12 of LaLiga?
Argentina: 13:30 hours
Bolivia: 12:30 p.m.
Brazil: 13:30 hours
Chile: 13:30 hours
Colombia: 11:30 a.m.
Ecuador: 11:30 a.m.
Spain: 6:30 p.m.
United States: 9:30 a.m. PT and 12:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 11:30 a.m.
Paraguay: 1:30 p.m.
Peru: 11:30 a.m.
Uruguay: 1:30 p.m.
Venezuela: 12:30 p.m.
Statements Sevilla
"Isco was unable to train yesterday because he had discomfort in his ankle, today he was better and tomorrow we will test him. Fernando has not been able to overcome his ailment and will not be there. Rekik is gradually recovering, but not at 100% to be able to play 90 minutes. En-Nesyri had an injury that is not as important as it seemed and hopefully it won't mean more than a week. Bono has a hamstring problem that does not allow him to train normally. We will wait until tomorrow to see if he can be available. The rest are available."
"The change does not come by chance or by wanting to, we have to try to evolve in many aspects so that the team finds the option to win. It is not going to win because I arrived, but because it finds an idea, feels comfortable with it and tries to change a history that harmed it. The idea is to try to reach the opponent's field with fewer passes, spend a lot of time in it and generate more than the opponent. I want the rival strikers to be far from my goal. We are starting to build on these tips. When we achieve three or four tips we will move forward to continue working, but until we find the base we will have to stop there".
"I'm used to that and I see a great predisposition from the players. Then, the qualitative factors that are going to make the team win will be linked to the performance even individually. The other day En-Nesyri scored a goal in a very good play and we have to generate those situations through volume. The squad was built like that and with what we have, we have to try to make those players who play at the foot have a breakthrough, because without a breakthrough we can't attack the opponent. For us today, forcefulness is vital".
"Rayo is a very aggressive team, with a lot of intensity and that makes them uncomfortable for any opponent. Against Atlético they ended up tying at the end and they are persistent, with conviction, organized and with offensive strengths. It will be difficult for us because we are playing against a consolidated team and we are in that process. That's the big difference in the match.
