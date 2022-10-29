Leicester vs Manchester City: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Primeira Liga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch the Leicester vs Manchester City match on TV and in real time?
PROBABLE MANCHESTER CITY:
PROBABLE LEICESTER:
RECENT RETROSPECT:
The most recent match between the teams had 9 goals in all. In December 2021, Manchester City beat Leicester 6-3. There were 2 goals from Sterling, one each from De Bruyne, Mahrez, Gundogan and Laporte. For Leicester, the scorers were: Maddison, Lookman, Iheanacho.
HAALAND OUT?
That's because the Norwegian left the field at half-time in the match against Borussia Dortmund, and the boss pointed out that the striker had a foot problem and a fever. Haaland hasn't missed a Premier League game since he arrived at City - but the manager said he still doesn't know if he will be fit.
"He feels better, but we trained this afternoon and will assess in these few hours. We will see how he feels. Then we will decide - I will know in two hours if he can play," Pep Guardiola revealed.
HOW LEICESTER ARRIVES:
For three games without losing, Leicester wants to continue its recovery, since it managed to get out of the relegation zone and is now in 17th place with 11 points. However, they will not count on Bertrand and Ricardo Pereira, who remain in the medical department.
HOW MANCHESTER CITY ARRIVES:
Manchester City go into the game looking for a win to provisionally take over the top of the table. The Citizens are still without Walker and Phillips, who are in the medical department. Striker Haaland has a physical problem and has become a doubt for Pep Guardiola, and may be rested.
TIME AND PLACE
Despite playing away from home, at the King Power Stadium, Manchester City has a admittedly stronger squad and emerges as real favorites to win the duel against Leicester City.
This Saturday (29), Manchester City visits Leicester City for the 14th round of the Premier League, at the King Power Stadium in Leicester (ING). The ball starts rolling at 7 am ET. The match will be broadcast live on ESPN, closed TV and the STAR+ streaming platform. However, the fans can follow everything in real time here on VAVEL Brazil.
