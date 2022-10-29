Leicester vs Manchester City: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Primeira Liga Match
Premier League

Match: Leicester vs. Manchester City
Round: 14th

Date and time: 29/10/2022, 8:00 (ET)

Venue: King Power Stadium
Where to watch: ESPN and Star+

Real time: VAVEL Brasil

The match between Leicester and Manchester City will start at 07 am ET, being played at the King Power Stadium. The match between Leicester x Manchester City will be broadcast live on ESPN, closed TV and Star+, streaming.
PROBABLE MANCHESTER CITY:

Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Akanji, Laporte; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Foden, Alvarez, Grealish.
PROBABLE LEICESTER:

Ward; Castagne, Faes, Amartey, Justin; Soumare; Maddison, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes; Vardy.
RECENT RETROSPECT:

In the last five games that Leicester and Manchester City have faced each other, the Citzens have won on three occasions, while Leicester have won two others. A draw has not even been an option for the teams, which may be an indication for this Saturday's match (29).

The most recent match between the teams had 9 goals in all. In December 2021, Manchester City beat Leicester 6-3. There were 2 goals from Sterling, one each from De Bruyne, Mahrez, Gundogan and Laporte. For Leicester, the scorers were: Maddison, Lookman, Iheanacho.

HAALAND OUT?

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is assessing whether or not to take Haaland for the clash against Leicester at the King Power Stadium.

That's because the Norwegian left the field at half-time in the match against Borussia Dortmund, and the boss pointed out that the striker had a foot problem and a fever. Haaland hasn't missed a Premier League game since he arrived at City - but the manager said he still doesn't know if he will be fit.

"He feels better, but we trained this afternoon and will assess in these few hours. We will see how he feels. Then we will decide - I will know in two hours if he can play," Pep Guardiola revealed.

HOW LEICESTER ARRIVES:

The Foxes' start was one of the worst, ending a negative sequence in the first rounds of the Premier League. However, the team improved and picked up two wins in the last two matches, arriving with morale for the duel on Saturday. Leicester is in 17th place in the table, with 11 points.

For three games without losing, Leicester wants to continue its recovery, since it managed to get out of the relegation zone and is now in 17th place with 11 points. However, they will not count on Bertrand and Ricardo Pereira, who remain in the medical department.

HOW MANCHESTER CITY ARRIVES:

Manchester City are still in the hunt for leaders Arsenal; only two points separate the teams. Second place with 26 points, the Citizens have lost only once this season, in the match against Liverpool at Anfield.

Manchester City go into the game looking for a win to provisionally take over the top of the table. The Citizens are still without Walker and Phillips, who are in the medical department. Striker Haaland has a physical problem and has become a doubt for Pep Guardiola, and may be rested.

Pep Guardiola has injury problems at Manchester City. Photo: Divulgation / Manchester CIty

 

TIME AND PLACE

The match between Leicester x Manchester City is valid for the fourteenth round of the Premier League and involves the current second-placed team against the 17th-placed.

Despite playing away from home, at the King Power Stadium, Manchester City has a admittedly stronger squad and emerges as real favorites to win the duel against Leicester City.

This Saturday (29), Manchester City visits Leicester City for the 14th round of the Premier League, at the King Power Stadium in Leicester (ING). The ball starts rolling at 7 am ET. The match will be broadcast live on ESPN, closed TV and the STAR+ streaming platform.

Welcome to the Leicester vs Manchester City game

Manchester City has started too well in the Premier League and is currently second in the standings, trailing Arsenal by only two points. Manchester City have reinforced themselves this season and it has been paying off. Striker Haaland is the top scorer of the team and also of the Premier League, with 17 goals in the tournament. The team has only one defeat in 13 games and totals 26 points in the table. Leicester, on the other hand, has a much lower campaign in the championship. Quoted to fight for places in European competitions, the team has one of its worst campaigns since 2016. In the current competition, the team has 11 points, with 12 matches, three wins, two draws and seven losses. The team is in 17th place ahead only of Leeds, Wolves and Nottingham Forest.
