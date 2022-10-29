Valencia vs Barcelona: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch LaLiga Match
Image: VAVEL

11:56 PM2 hours ago

Stay tuned for the Valencia vs Barcelona live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Valencia vs Barcelona live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Mestalla. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match. 
11:51 PM3 hours ago

Where and how to watch Valencia vs Barcelona online and live stream

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports.

Valencia vs Barcelona can be tuned in from the live streams of the Blue to Go App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

11:46 PM3 hours ago

What time is Valencia vs Barcelona matchday 12 of LaLiga?

This is the kick-off time for the Valencia vs Barcelona match on October 29, 2022 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 16:00 hours

Bolivia: 15:00

Brazil: 16:00 hours

Chile: 16:00 hours

Colombia: 14:00 hours

Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.

Spain: 21:00 hours

United States: 12:00 p.m. PT and 3:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 14:00 hours

Paraguay: 16:00 hours

Peru: 14:00 hours

Uruguay: 16:00 hours

Venezuela: 15:00 hours

11:41 PM3 hours ago

Barcelona Statements

Xavi spoke ahead of the game: "It's a dynamic opponent. Alegre. They have a similar approach to ours. I think it will be a good game for the fans. We have to change the chip of the Champions League. In the league we are in a good dynamic. We have been self-critical of what happens to us in big matches. Tomorrow is a moment in the season that requires a reaction".

"I'm still positive, although the Champions League is a major setback. We can still fight for LaLiga, the Cup, the Europa League, the Super Cup.... Tomorrow's game is a strong opponent and it's a test to show character and reaction."

"Yes, we talk often. We practically travel together for every game. The diagnosis from the inside is clear. There have been things that did not depend on us. Others did. It has slipped out of our hands when we had it".

On Nico: "We are following him. I think he has made an important growth. He is doing well. He is participating. He is in Valencia and he has competition. It is very positive for him. He decided to leave to play and I think he's going to have minutes. I think that clause (of fear) is good. He's your player and you don't want him to hurt you. We'll talk to him to see if we'll re-sign him in the winter."

"We insist to the players that there is a lack of pause. From the inside we have made the analysis of what happened to us with Bayern. There is an important psychological issue, of course. There was also a lack of calm. Pedri has to be important. Gavi, Busi, De Jong. Soccer is more about midfielders than we think".

"The objective has not changed. It hasn't given us the Champions League even though we've given everything.

"We are not going to stop working. I feel the confidence. It is not what we expected. The goal is to win titles and, obviously, we have lost one. We are not in a good situation. The results can come at the end of the season."

"You're left with the scenario of the Barça-Bayern match and I'm left with the Bayern-Barça match. I have the feeling that we competed with Bayern. I think we deserved more on aggregate. We didn't get it. Physically, we ended up tying Inter in the 92nd minute. I think the film we have to see is that we competed. That's the way to go.

"We think there are two seasons in one. It's an atypical season and one that none of us have experienced, even though we have all the experience in the world. We try to adapt as much as possible. Motivate the players so that they are well. We will do a preseason with those who are not going to the World Cup".

11:36 PM3 hours ago

How are Barcelona coming along?

Barcelona got back into the rhythm after beating Athletic four goals to nil in the last LaLiga matchday, so they will go all out to add another victory to their account in this duel.

11:31 PM3 hours ago

How does Valencia arrive?

Valencia lost in their last game two goals to one against Mallorca, with this result the team remains in twelfth position with twelve points.

11:26 PM3 hours ago

The match will be played at Mestalla Stadium.

The Valencia vs Barcelona match will be played at the Mestalla Stadium, located in Valencia, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 31 388 people. 
11:26 PM3 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Valencia vs Barcelona live stream, corresponding to Matchday 11 of LaLiga. The match will take place at the Estadio Mestalla, at 15:00.
