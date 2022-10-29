Valencia vs Barcelona: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Valencia vs Barcelona live stream.
Where and how to watch Valencia vs Barcelona online and live stream
Valencia vs Barcelona can be tuned in from the live streams of the Blue to Go App.
What time is Valencia vs Barcelona matchday 12 of LaLiga?
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Bolivia: 15:00
Brazil: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.
Spain: 21:00 hours
United States: 12:00 p.m. PT and 3:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 16:00 hours
Peru: 14:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Venezuela: 15:00 hours
Barcelona Statements
"I'm still positive, although the Champions League is a major setback. We can still fight for LaLiga, the Cup, the Europa League, the Super Cup.... Tomorrow's game is a strong opponent and it's a test to show character and reaction."
"Yes, we talk often. We practically travel together for every game. The diagnosis from the inside is clear. There have been things that did not depend on us. Others did. It has slipped out of our hands when we had it".
On Nico: "We are following him. I think he has made an important growth. He is doing well. He is participating. He is in Valencia and he has competition. It is very positive for him. He decided to leave to play and I think he's going to have minutes. I think that clause (of fear) is good. He's your player and you don't want him to hurt you. We'll talk to him to see if we'll re-sign him in the winter."
"We insist to the players that there is a lack of pause. From the inside we have made the analysis of what happened to us with Bayern. There is an important psychological issue, of course. There was also a lack of calm. Pedri has to be important. Gavi, Busi, De Jong. Soccer is more about midfielders than we think".
"The objective has not changed. It hasn't given us the Champions League even though we've given everything.
"We are not going to stop working. I feel the confidence. It is not what we expected. The goal is to win titles and, obviously, we have lost one. We are not in a good situation. The results can come at the end of the season."
"You're left with the scenario of the Barça-Bayern match and I'm left with the Bayern-Barça match. I have the feeling that we competed with Bayern. I think we deserved more on aggregate. We didn't get it. Physically, we ended up tying Inter in the 92nd minute. I think the film we have to see is that we competed. That's the way to go.
"We think there are two seasons in one. It's an atypical season and one that none of us have experienced, even though we have all the experience in the world. We try to adapt as much as possible. Motivate the players so that they are well. We will do a preseason with those who are not going to the World Cup".
