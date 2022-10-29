Chivas Femenil vs Cruz Azul Femenil: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Liga MX Femenil Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match Chivas Femenil - Cruz Azul Femenil with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this match.
How to watch Chivas Femenil - Cruz Azul Femenil Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch the game Chivas Femenil - Cruz Azul Femenil live on TV, your options are: Telemundo Deportes
If you want to directly stream it: Telemundo App
Last lineup Cruz Azul Femenil
G. Machuca, M. Peraza, E. Carmona, G. Lozada, D. Molina, D. Flores, D. Monroy, N. Zaragoza, D. García, A. García, R. Huerta.
Last lineup Chivas Femenil
B. Felix, A. Torres, J. Rodríguez, K. Bernal, D. Godínez, C. Montero, C. Jaramillo, J. Montoya, R. Soto, A. Iturbide, A. Cervantes.
Cruz Azul: To give the surprise.
On the other hand, the team coached by Roberto Perez, qualified for the playoffs after finishing the regular phase in 8th place with 25 points and a record of 7 wins, 4 draws and 6 losses. Cruz Azul Femenil is a team with great players and will be looking for a surprise by eliminating the favorites at home. In order for La Máquina to reach the semifinals, they need to win by a two-goal difference, since if they win by the minimum, the position in the table would give the red and white team a ticket to the semifinals.
Chivas Femenil: To take advantage of home
The reigning Liga MX Femenil champions are in search of a second championship, and to do so, they were the best in the tournament after finishing the regular phase as the overall leaders of the competition. The team coached by Juan Pablo Alfaro registered 43 points and a record of 14 wins, one draw and two defeats, the best record of the red and white team since the beginning of the Liga MX Femenil. The Rebaño Sagrado will be looking to win their third title in history with the help of national team players and their goal scorer Alicia Cervantes. A scoreless draw is enough for Chivas Femenil to advance to the semifinals.
Quarterfinals second leg
This afternoon, the Liga MX Women's Liguilla will take place at the Akron Stadium, where the second leg of the quarterfinals between Chivas Femenil and Cruz Azul Femenil will take place. The first leg ended in favor of the Rebaño by the minimum score after a penalty kick in the final stretch of the match, where Licha Cervantes converted it into a goal to take the advantage for this afternoon's match.
The match will be played at the Stadium Akron
The Chivas Femenil - Cruz Azul Femenil match will be played at the Stadium Akron, in Jalisco, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 6:40 pm ET.
