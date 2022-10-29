Livingston vs Celtic: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Scottish Premiership Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Player to watch at Celtic
Glasgow's Furuhashi has scored eight goals so far this season. The Japan international striker has not scored since October 19.
Player to watch at Livingston
Nouble is the standout player with three goals and two assists in the Premiership. The English striker scored in the last game against Rangers;
How are Celtic coming along?
The Glasgow team arrives after drawing at home against Shakhtar in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. Although they no longer have options to finish third and will say goodbye this week to the European competitions in this season 2022/23. In the Scottish league they are the leaders with 30 points and four points ahead of second-placed Rangers.
How does the Livingston arrive?
The Livingston arrives after a 1-1 draw at home to Rangers, although they were held to a draw in stoppage time. Right now in the Premiership standings they are in sixth position, although they are in the group positions for the championship they are far away from Celtic who is leading the league, right now the distance is 14 points.
Background
A total of 33 times Livingston and Celtic Glasgow have met, the latter has a favorable balance with 24 wins, while Livingston has won only twice. While seven times the encounter has ended in a draw. The last time they met was in March 2022 in which the Glasgow side won 1-0. The last time Livingston won was in 2021 when they won 1-0 at home.
Venue: The match will be played at the Almondvale Stadium, which was built in 1995 and has a capacity of 9713 spectators.
Preview of the match
Livingston and Celtic Glasgow meet in the 13th Premiership match of the season.
