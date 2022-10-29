Colombia vs Spain: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Final Women's World Cup U-17 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Colombia vs Spain U17 Women's World Cup Final 2022?
This is the time the match starts in several countries:
Argentina: 9:30 AM
Bolivia: 9:30 AM
Brazil: 10:30 AM
Chile: 9:30 AM
Colombia: 8:30 AM
Ecuador: 8:30 AM
USA (ET): 9:30 AM
Spain: 15:30 PM
Mexico: 8:30 AM
Paraguay: 9:30 AM
Peru: 9:30 AM
Uruguay: 9:30 AM
Venezuela: 9:30 AM
England: 14: 30 AM
Australia : 23:30 AM
India: 18:30 AM
Player to watch in Spain
Vicky López, midfielder of the Spanish national team is one of the great figures of this generation of players and hopes that the World Cup will help her to continue to establish herself as a great female player. López belongs to FC Barcelona and comes to this instance as one of the leaders in the offense of the Spanish team as she has demonstrated in the tournament. Vicky is the top scorer of the Spanish team with two goals and one assist;
Player to watch in Colombia
In Colombia's national team, Linda Caicedo is the top scorer of the tournament with four goals. She has scored in three of the five matches played by her team in this World Cup. She also scored in the penalty shootout;
How does Spain arrive?
The team of Spain comes to this as the reigning U-17 World Cup champion, after lifting the title of this competition in Uruguay 2018. Likewise, Spain finished in second place in the UEFA U-17 Championship, which earned them a ticket to this World Cup. This generation of Spanish players features great players such as Vicky L'pez, Olaya Rodriguez, Judit Pujols, Carla Camacho and Marina Artero. In their first match in this World Cup, the Spanish team won in the last minutes against Colombia with a goal in the 85th minute. In the second match, they were defeated by Mexico 1-2. They finished the group stage with a narrow win over China and qualified as group runners-up for the quarterfinals. In that round they faced Japan and thanks to a comeback with two goals by Vicky López they made it through. In the semifinals again to heroics, this time in the 90th minute managed to defeat Germany to stand in the final;
How does Colombia arrive?
The Colombian national team that did not pass the group stage in the last edition of 2018 by finishing third in the group with two points was eliminated, since Canada and Spain passed. After that failure they have achieved the qualification for the world championship in the month of March in which they finished second with six points. In this World Cup they started by losing in the first match of the group stage against Spain, although they later recovered by beating China 0-2 and closing the group stage with a 2-1 victory over Mexico. These results ensured them first place in the group with six points. In the quarterfinals they defeated Tanzania 3-0, while in the semifinals they struggled mightily, but beat Nigeria in the penalty shootout;
Background
The Spanish and Colombian national team have played each other twice, with the Spanish team winning one and the other match ending in a draw. The last time they met was on October 12 in the group stage in a match that Spain won thanks to a goal by Jone Amazaga five minutes from time. The first time they met was at the 2018 World Cup in which the duel ended in a 1-1 draw.
Venue: The match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium, which is located in Navi Mumbai and was inaugurated on March 4, 2008. It has a capacity of 55,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
The Colombian national team and Spain's U17 Women's National Team will face each other in the final of the World Cup being played in India and will fight to become world champions.
