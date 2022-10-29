Gil Vicente vs Braga: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Primeira Liga

ADVERTISEMENT
Referee
João Pinheiro will be the referee of the match, with Luciano Maia and Luís Costa as assistants in the match, besides Miguel Fonseca as four referee, Luís Ferreira in charge of VAR and João Afonso as VAR assistants.
Probable Braga
Braga's probable team for the match is: Matheus, Fabiano, Tormena, Niakate, and Sequeira; Gomes, Al-Musrati, André Horta, and Ricardo Horta; Banza and Abel Ruiz.
Probable Gil Vicente
The probable Gil Vicente's team for the match is: Andrew, Veiga, Cunha, Fernandes and Gomes; Fujimoto, Carvalho and Tiba; Boselli, Navarro and Murill.
Injuries
In Gil Vicente the only missing for the match is Adrian Marin, who is suspended for the match. On the side of Braga the news are encouraging, because the team has no absences for this game and can take the field with full strength to add three more points and try to approach the leader Benfica.
Primeira Liga
Braga is in third position in the competition with 22 points, one below Porto and nine below Benfica, which leads the competition. Gil Vicente is the first inside the relegation zone, with nine points earned, and is in 16th place, four above Marítimo and seven of the Paços de Ferreira, besides being tied with Santa Clara, one below the Famalicão, two of Vizela and three of Rio Ave.
Last Matches: Braga
Braga, on the other hand, comes into this game with two wins and one loss in their last matches. For the Cup of Portugal the victory was over Felgueiras, 2-1, on Sunday (16), with Henrique Martins opening the scoring for Braga, Daniel Oliveira equalizing and Paulo Oliveira scoring the winning goal. After that, on Saturday (22), the victory came away again, over Estoril, by 2-0, with Mohamed opening the scoring and Vítor Oliveira expanding and closing the account. Finally, on Thursday (27), the defeat away from home was in the Europa League, by 1-0, to Union Berlin, with Knoche scoring in the second half.
Last Matches: Gil Vicente
Gil Vicente comes to this match after two defeats and one win in the last games where they were on the field. The first defeat was on October 7, by 1-0 and at home, with a goal from James Léa Siliki, at 51st minute, to Estoril. Then on Saturday (15), the victory was in the Cup of Portugal, away from home, over Serpa, with goals from Rui Martins, against, Alipour and Arai. Finally, on Sunday (23), the defeat was by 3-1 away to Chaves, with goals from Fran Navarro opening the scoring for Gil Vicente, while João Mendes, twice, and Monroy scored for Chaves, turning the match, besides the red for Adrián Marín, from Gil Vicente.
