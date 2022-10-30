PSV vs NEC Nijmegen: Live Stream, Scores Update and How to Watch in TV in Eredivisie

ADVERTISEMENT
Possible Nijmegen line-up
For his part, Meijer may field the following eleven to face PSV. Cillesen, Van Roooij, Sanniez, Ivan, Verdonk, El Karouani, Tannane, Schone, Mattson, Duelund and Marques.
Possible PSV lineup
Van Nistelrooy may field the following eleven to face Nijmegen. Benítez, Mwene, Ramalho, Branthwaite, Max, Sangaré, Gutiérrez, El-Ghazi, Veermsn, Gakpo and Xavi Simons.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game PSV vs NEC Nijmegen of 30th October 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 10:30 AM,
Bolivia: 10:30 AM.
Brazil: 10:30 AM.
Chile: 9:30 AM.
Colombia: 8:30 AM.
Ecuador: 8:30 AM.
USA (ET): 8:30 AM.
Spain: 14:30 PM,
Mexico: 9:30 AM.
Paraguay: 10:30 AM.
Peru: 10:30 AM.
Uruguay: 10:30 AM.
Venezuela: 9:30 AM.
Where to watch
The match between PSV vs NEC Nijmegen of the 12th round of the Eredivisie can be seen on the PSV channel at 14.30. In addition, if you want to watch it online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
History between them
These teams have met 83 times. PSV have won a large percentage of their victories against this rival. The locals have 54 more wins than their rival. They have 60 wins, while Nijmegen have six. On 17 occasions they have signed a draw.
Eredivisie standings
As for Nijmegen, they are in thirteenth position, tied on points with three teams. They are three points away from the relegation phase and five points away from the relegation places. The visitors have eleven points, and as visitors they have managed to win once, draw three times and lose once.
Eredivisie standings
PSV are in second place with 24 points, four points behind the leaders. The leader is Ajax, who have 28 points. So far, they have eight wins and three defeats. At home, they have won every game at the Philips Stadion.
Nijmegen's last match
For their part, Meijer's side experienced a crazy encounter at the Gofferstadion. The home side and Go Ahead Eagles were held to a three-goal lead. Nijmegen took an early lead thanks to a goal from Tannane. A few minutes later, Lindberg equalized. At the end of the first half, Eagles took the lead through Adekanye's goal before the break. The first 45 minutes ended with the score at 1-2. In the second half, Edvarsen would put the visitors back on level terms, but in the last quarter of an hour of the match, the victory slipped away from them. Mattsson and Sandler managed to rescue a point for Nijmegen.
PSV's last match
PSV had a midweek fixture due to their Europa League clash against Arsenal. In their last match in the Eredivisie, they visited Groningen and lost 4-2, which cost them three points to put pressure on Ajax. The first 45 minutes left plenty of goals. The home side took the lead as half-time approached with Pepi's goal. Baller and Ngonge, five minutes later, put the game beyond PSV's reach, who managed to close the gap with Sangaré's goal. With 15 minutes to go, Til cut the lead to one goal. When the visitors were trying hardest, Pelupessy's goal came to put the icing on the cake of a well-worked match for Groningen.
Welcome to the online broadcast of PSV vs NEC Nijmegen this Sunday, October 30 at 18.45 Spanish time. The match corresponds to the 12th matchday of the Eredivisie. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.