America vs Tijuana Women's: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Playoffs Liga MX Femenil Match

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The central referee for this América Femenil vs Xolas Tijuana Femenil will be Francia María González; Fernando Ashram López, first line; Rodrigo Emir Aguilar, second line; Ana Cristina Guarneros, fourth assistant.
Last lineup Xolas Tijuana Femenil

S. Ruelas; A. Willett, Y. Toraya, G. Sánchez, V. López; V. Pérez, P. Villamizar, J. De La Rosa; D. Espinosa, R. Cuellar, M. Mungía.
Last lineup America Femenil

I. González; J. Orejel, A. Pereira, K. Rodríguez, K. Luna; A. Kaci, C. Cuevas, N. Hernández, S. Camberros; K. Palacios, K. Martínez.
Tijuana Femenil: To give the surprise.

On the other hand, the Xolas de Tijuana, led by Juan Romo, had a great tournament compared to last season. In this Apertura 2022, the Border Women accumulated 29 points, product of 8 wins, 5 draws and 4 losses, being one of their best tournaments by finishing in fifth place in the table. However, Tijuana Femenil now has the complicated task of eliminating one of the best teams in the tournament and will have to pull off a surprise at the Azteca Stadium and win with a two-goal difference if they want to reach the semifinals.

America: To seal their pass at home

América Femenil, led by Ángel Villacampa, arrives at the playoffs after finishing the regular phase in fourth place in the overall standings, with 36 points from 11 wins, 3 draws and 3 defeats. The Águilas want to be protagonists in the playoffs once again, something they have lacked since the beginning of the Liga MX Femenil, as they only have one trophy in their trophy cabinet. The Coapa team defeated the Xolas in the first leg by a score of 1-0 at the Estadio Caliente.

The match will be played at the Stadium Azteca

The America Femenil - Tijuana Femenil match will be played at the Stadium Azteca, in CDMX, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 7:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 Liga MX Femenil Match: America Femenil - Tijuana Femenil Live Updates!

My name is Silvia and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

 

