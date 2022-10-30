Pachuca vs Toluca Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Final Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Pachuca vs Toluca in the Liga MX
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Pachuca vs Toluca match in the second leg of the final of the Liga MX.
What time is Pachuca vs Toluca match for Liga MX?
This is the start time of the game Pachuca vs Toluca of October 30th 2022 in several countries:
México: 19:36 horas CDMX
Argentina: 22:36 horas
Chile: 22:36 horas
Colombia: 19:36 horas
Perú: 19:36 horas
EE.UU.: 20:36 horas ET
Ecuador: 19:36 horas
Uruguay: 20:36 horas
Paraguay: 19:36 horas
España: 03:36 horas
México: 19:36 horas CDMX
Argentina: 22:36 horas
Chile: 22:36 horas
Colombia: 19:36 horas
Perú: 19:36 horas
EE.UU.: 20:36 horas ET
Ecuador: 19:36 horas
Uruguay: 20:36 horas
Paraguay: 19:36 horas
España: 03:36 horas
Where and how to watch Pachuca vs Toluca live and in real time
The match will be broadcasted on Fox Sports and Claro.
If you want to watch Pachuca vs Toluca in streaming you can watch it on Fox and Claro Video.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option
If you want to watch Pachuca vs Toluca in streaming you can watch it on Fox and Claro Video.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option
Antecedents
The Tuzos and Diablos have only met on 63 occasions, leaving 25 wins for Toluca, 18 draws and 20 wins for the Tuzos, so both teams will be looking for a win to close the gap and win the coveted Liga MX title.
Last 5 encounters
In the last 5 meetings between these two teams, 4 wins have gone to Los Tuzos, while Los Choriceros have just one victory, a very unfavorable balance for Los Diablos Rojos.
Toluca 1-5 Pachuca, 27 Oct, 2022, Liga MX
Toluca 1-4 Pachuca, 28 Aug, 2022, Liga MX
Toluca 0-3 Pachuca, 13 Mar, 2022, Liga MX
Pachuca 1-2 Toluca, 13 Sep, 2021, Liga MX
Toluca 0-2 Pachuca, Mar 14, 2021, Liga MX
Toluca 1-5 Pachuca, 27 Oct, 2022, Liga MX
Toluca 1-4 Pachuca, 28 Aug, 2022, Liga MX
Toluca 0-3 Pachuca, 13 Mar, 2022, Liga MX
Pachuca 1-2 Toluca, 13 Sep, 2021, Liga MX
Toluca 0-2 Pachuca, Mar 14, 2021, Liga MX
How is Pachuca doing?
The Tuzos are coming off a 5-1 win in the first leg against Venados in the last match, with 4 wins, 0 ties and 1 loss in their last 5 matches, so they can continue with their confidence in this liguilla and be able to win the league title.
Toluca 1-5 Pachuca, 27 Oct, 2022. Liga MX
Monterrey 0-1 Pachuca, 23 Oct, 2022, Liga MX
Pachuca 5-2 Monterrey, 20 Oct, 2022, MX League
Pachuca 2-1 Tigres UANL, 16 Oct, 2022, MX League
Tigres UANL 1-0 Pachuca, 13 Oct, 2022, MX League
Toluca 1-5 Pachuca, 27 Oct, 2022. Liga MX
Monterrey 0-1 Pachuca, 23 Oct, 2022, Liga MX
Pachuca 5-2 Monterrey, 20 Oct, 2022, MX League
Pachuca 2-1 Tigres UANL, 16 Oct, 2022, MX League
Tigres UANL 1-0 Pachuca, 13 Oct, 2022, MX League
How is Toluca doing?
Los Diablos lost 5-1 against Tuzos del Pachuca in the previous match of the Grand Final of the Apertura 2022, in their last 5 matches they have had a very good streak, with 1 draw, 1 loss and 3 wins.
Toluca 1-5 Pachuca, 27 Oct, 2022, Liga MX
América 1-1 Toluca, 22 Oct, 2022, Liga MX
Toluca 2-1 America, 19 Oct, 2022, Liga MX
Santos 1-2 Toluca, 16 Oct, 2022, Liga MX
Toluca 4-3 Santos, 13 Oct, 2022, Liga MX
Toluca 1-5 Pachuca, 27 Oct, 2022, Liga MX
América 1-1 Toluca, 22 Oct, 2022, Liga MX
Toluca 2-1 America, 19 Oct, 2022, Liga MX
Santos 1-2 Toluca, 16 Oct, 2022, Liga MX
Toluca 4-3 Santos, 13 Oct, 2022, Liga MX
Watch out for this Pachuca player
Nico Ibáñez, 28 year old Argentinean forward, has been in charge of being the scorer of his team in the last seasons, his performance in the team has been good, in 16 games played he scored 9 goals and 2 assists, so the player needs to close the tournament in a better way and lead his team to the title.
Watch out for this Toluca player
Camilo Sanvezzo, 34-year-old Brazilian center forward, has been in charge of being the scorer of the choriceros in the last seasons, his performance in the team has been good, in 12 games played he scored 3 goals and one assist, the player needs to close the tournament in a better way, because in the last game against the Tuzos, he could not score, so that can give him confidence for this duel.
Favorite victims
The Diablos were the Tuzos' favorite victim, in three matches in 2022 they have scored 12 goals against Toluca. The first duel was on matchday 10 of the Clausura 2022, when the Tuzos visited La Bombonera and won 0-3. In the Apertura 2022, on matchday 11, Pachuca came out inspired and scored 1-4.
As in the first leg
Romario Ibarra opened the scoring in the 8th minute, giving the Devils an early start and they did not know how to react, as the second goal was scored in the 13th minute thanks to Gustavo Cabral's hand. Ibarra was again on the scoreboard in the 36th minute, scoring his second goal of the match.
And to close the first half, Mauricio André Isais scored the fourth goal of the match at 41, so the match was already looking like a rout for the Diablos, who did not know how to react to the score.
In the second half, Nico Ibáñez closed the score in favor of the Tuzos at the 53rd minute, but the Choriceros found a ray of light in the match, as Jordán Sierra put the discount at the 78th minute, making the score 1-5.
And to close the first half, Mauricio André Isais scored the fourth goal of the match at 41, so the match was already looking like a rout for the Diablos, who did not know how to react to the score.
In the second half, Nico Ibáñez closed the score in favor of the Tuzos at the 53rd minute, but the Choriceros found a ray of light in the match, as Jordán Sierra put the discount at the 78th minute, making the score 1-5.