Saudi Arabia vs Honduras: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Saudi Arabia vs Honduras live stream.
Where and how to watch Saudi Arabia vs Honduras live online
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the Saudi Arabia vs Honduras friendly match for Qatar 2022?
Argentina: 14:00 hours
Bolivia: 13:00 hours
Brazil: 14:00 hours
Chile: 14:00 hours
Colombia: 12:00 noon
Ecuador: 12:00 noon
Spain: 7:00 p.m.
United States: 10:00 a.m. PT and 1:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 12:00 noon
Paraguay: 14:00 hours
Peru: 12:00 noon
Uruguay: 14:00 hours
Venezuela: 13:00 hours
Saudi Arabia statements
"Salem has a lot of experience playing at the top level in Asia, and has won two of the last three AFC Champions Leagues with Al Hilal. Both Salem and Salman Al Faraj are two of the Green Falcons' best players, and both win games for their club in the Champions League."
"Now I'm challenging them to transfer that great form to the international stage, which is another matter altogether... They will have to prepare well and help the rest of the team achieve great results."