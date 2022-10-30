Saudi Arabia vs Honduras: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match
Image: VAVEL

Stay tuned for the Saudi Arabia vs Honduras live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Saudi Arabia vs Honduras live, as well as the latest information from the Alnahyan Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's live online coverage of the match. 
Where and how to watch Saudi Arabia vs Honduras live online

The match will not be broadcast.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is the Saudi Arabia vs Honduras friendly match for Qatar 2022?

This is the kick-off time for the Saudi Arabia vs Honduras match on October 30, 2022 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 14:00 hours

Bolivia: 13:00 hours

Brazil: 14:00 hours

Chile: 14:00 hours

Colombia: 12:00 noon

Ecuador: 12:00 noon

Spain: 7:00 p.m.

United States: 10:00 a.m. PT and 1:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 12:00 noon

Paraguay: 14:00 hours

Peru: 12:00 noon

Uruguay: 14:00 hours

Venezuela: 13:00 hours

Saudi Arabia statements

Hervé Renard spoke ahead of the match: "It was a magnificent campaign. I took the reins as Saudi coach in August 2019 and, since then, I've been very satisfied with my players and their commitment; I can't criticize them for now. We qualified top [of the group] by beating the likes of Japan and Australia, which is an excellent achievement, but the biggest test is yet to come."

"Salem has a lot of experience playing at the top level in Asia, and has won two of the last three AFC Champions Leagues with Al Hilal. Both Salem and Salman Al Faraj are two of the Green Falcons' best players, and both win games for their club in the Champions League."

"Now I'm challenging them to transfer that great form to the international stage, which is another matter altogether... They will have to prepare well and help the rest of the team achieve great results."

How are Honduras coming along?

Honduras did not qualify for Qatar and is already starting to prepare for the next World Cup under Hernandez, who will be looking to give the national team a new face. Honduras arrives to this tournament with a new coach, who was not able to have a proper practice with the team prior to the match.

How is Saudi Arabia coming?

Saudi Arabia continues to prepare for Qatar 2022, the Saudi team will be looking for an important victory that will continue to contribute to the World Cup competition.
The match will be played at the Alnahyan Stadium.

The Saudi Arabia vs Honduras match will be played at the Alnahyan Stadium, located in Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia. The stadium has a capacity for 31 388 people. 
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of Saudi Arabia vs Honduras, a friendly match on the road to Qatar 2022. The match will take place at the Alnahyan Stadium at 12:00 noon.
