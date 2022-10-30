AS Monaco vs Angers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Ligue 1 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Monaco vs Angers match, as well as the latest information from the Stade Louis II. Don't miss a single detail of the match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
What time is Monaco vs Angers?
This is the kickoff time for the Monaco vs Angers match on October 30, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Bolivia: 9:00 AM
Chile: 11:00 AM
Colombia: 9:00 AM
Ecuador: 9:00 AM
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on beIN Sports
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Paraguay: 10:00 AM
Peru: 9:00 AM
Uruguay: 11:00 AM
History
These teams have met 52 times. Monaco has the advantage with 26 wins while Angers has won on 13 occasions. The draw has been played 13 times.
Key player - Angers
The team can't settle down, but its players are still hoping to improve. Adrien Hunou is doing his best to help his team move up the table and has already scored three goals and provided one assist.
Key player - Monaco
Phillipe Clement's side are having a good season and one of their best players has been Breel Embolo, the 25-year-old Swiss striker who has five goals and two assists.
Actualidad - Angers
Angers has a really bleak outlook. They are at the bottom of the table with only eight points and have a goal difference of -15. Of their last five matches, they managed only one win, the other four matches ended in defeat.
Monaco
The team from the principality is having a normal season. Not perfect but not bad either. They are in seventh position with 21 points. Of their last five matches, they have won three, drawn one and lost one. In Europa League they maintain the same performance. They are second in the group with seven points, two wins, two losses and one draw.
Stadium
The designated stadium for this match is the Stade Louis II located in the principality of Monaco. It is a multi-purpose stadium that is the official home of AS Monaco. Its name comes from the grandfather of Prince Rainier III, Prince Louis II. Prince Rainier III, was in charge of building this sporting venue in the Fontvieille sector in 1985. From 1998 to 2012, AS Monaco and its stadium hosted the European Super Cup. It has a capacity of 18,525 spectators and also has an athletics track, a multi-sports center and a nautical center.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of Ligue 1 Match: Monaco vs Angers live!
My name is Sofia Arevalo and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you the pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.